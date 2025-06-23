The Starting Spot: Bass Over Walleye, Summer Bass Patterns, and the NPFL on Eufaula
Bored by walleye fishing, Minnesota’s young anglers are hooked on the fast action bass provide
by Dennis Anderson
Per an article on the Minnesota Star Tribune: Charlie Wedes didn’t look like a revolutionary when, 16 years ago, he and another grade-schooler puttered around Lake Minnewashta in the metro’s western suburbs, casting for largemouth bass.
Just 6 years old at the time, Charlie already knew the thrill of pitching a Whopper Plopper to a bed of lily pads and watching a bucketmouth rise from the watery depths to smack the lure.
Son!
Turns out, Charlie, now 22 and a recent St. John’s University graduate, wasn’t the only fishing radical of his generation. Thousands of other kids his age were also fed up with a Minnesota tradition they considered a one-way ticket to dread and disappointment.
No ... not lefse.
And not the Vikings.
Walleye fishing…MORE.
My take: I certainly won’t say anything disparaging about walleye fishing. If that’s your thing, I support you. However, anyone who knows me understands I’ve always been a bass fishing nut. I totally understand where these kids are coming from.
Tracking Postspawn Bass Transition To Summer Patterns
by John Neporadny Jr
Per reporting on BassResource.com: Bass start moving to their summertime homes after a brief respite from the rigors of spawning.
Whether he fishes rocky highland reservoirs with clear water or mud bottom lowland reservoirs with off-colored water, Missouri guide, and tournament competitor, Jeff Hoots has a good hunch as to where bass start moving to after the spawn. “The bass always tend to spawn on flatter banks towards the back (of coves and creeks), and when they get done, they kind of hang out somewhat close back there a little bit and kind of rest up,” Hoots says. “Then they start to migrate out to maybe that first channel swing where they get a little deeper water (10 to 12 feet deep), and then they will hang out there under docks or around some brush. As the postspawn continues, they will work their way out to deeper water.”…MORE.
My take: That bass transition to summer patterns is exactly what a big part of the country is facing right now. There are quite a few good tips in this article that should get you dialed into the bite as quick as possible.
Marler Seals the Deal on Eufaula
by NPFL Admin
Per reporting on theNationalProfessionalFishingLeague.com: After a storm-delayed start, the 2025 NPFL Stop Four ended with fireworks. Texas pro Chad Marler stole the show on Finale Friday with a clutch 17-pound, 11-ounce bag, anchored by a jaw-dropping 8-1 largemouth that rocketed him into first place. His two-day total of 33-12 was enough to hold off Alabama’s Gerald Swindle, who nearly pulled off a comeback of his own with a two-day total of 31-11…MORE.
My take: Winner, Chad Marler caught a clutch final day 8-pound kicker, keeping a second place, hard-charging Gerald Swindle at bay. And throw legend Greg Hackney in the top five to keep it extra interesting. That’s an exciting event!