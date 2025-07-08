The Starting Spot: New Secret Smallmouth Bait, 5 Tips to Better Bass Jigs, and Install an Oxygenator
In today’s 7-8–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-Seth Feider has teamed up with Z-Man to create the new “Secret Agent” smallmouth bait. Definitely worth a look.
-Bass jigs are a standard, a go-to, a reliable must-fish for bass anglers everywhere. But what if you could make them even better?
-Especially in the heat of summer, creating the healthiest possible environment for the “passengers” riding in your live well is critical. Installing an oxygenator is easy and the bass will thank you.
Feider’s New ‘Secret Agent’ Smallmouth Bait
by Z-Man
According to the zmanfishing.com website: When Seth Feider talks bronze bass, everyone interested in hooking more smallmouths drops what they’re doing and tunes in to the language of the Llama. But when the dude with the lip strip and the spicy blonde mullet breaks out his newest “secret agent bait,” 5-pound smalljaws come to play for keeps.
Feider (a.k.a. The Llama) recalls a recent stand-out bass bite, and a key discovery that turned the tide. “I’d been on Green Bay for a few days, and after getting bit pretty good on your typical 5-inch tubes, the bass just shut off,” notes the popular Z-Man pro and Bassmaster Elite Series star. “The bigger fish ignored all the standard stuff, but when I eventually tied on a little crappie-sized tube, every cruising bass I saw swam right over and ate it. First phone call I made was to Jose at Z-Man, begging him to create a finesse ElaZtech® tube and a matching jighead.”…MORE.
Make Your Bass Jigs Better With These 5 Tweaks
by Pete M. Anderson
According to an article on Wired2Fish.com: The simple bass jig, a combination of weight, hook, and skirt, is a powerful producer. Few other lures work during such a range of seasons, conditions, and locations. While it can do all of that straight out of the package, you can make it better.
Improving a bass jig won’t get you more bites. That requires a study of where, when, and how to use them. What these tweaks will do is ensure you connect with and land more of the bass that you find. That will make you a more efficient angler, which translates into better fishing trips. Getting there is as simple as following these five steps:…MORE.
How to Install a Oxygenator
by T-H Marine
Per an article on thmarinesupplies.com: Whether you're a weekend warrior or a seasoned tournament angler, keeping your catch healthy is a top priority. That’s where the T-H Marine Oxygenator comes in—a powerful tool designed to increase dissolved oxygen levels in your livewell and keep fish alive and thriving for hours.
Installing the Oxygenator is a straightforward DIY project. In this blog, we’ll walk you through the steps to get it up and running in your boat’s livewell system…MORE.