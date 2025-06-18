The Starting Spot: NPFL Military Classic, a New Ned from Yamamoto, and 10 Oddball Bass Baits
The NPFL Announces Military Classic: A Tournament by Veterans, for Veterans
by NPFL
Per reporting on National Professional Fishing League: The National Professional Fishing League (NPFL) is honored to announce the upcoming NPFL Military Classic, a tournament designed by veterans, for veterans. This event embodies the “NPFL Way”—a commitment to excellence, community, and giving back.
The Military Classic is purpose-built to serve those who have served our nation. It offers a platform for veterans and active-duty service members to connect, compete, and find camaraderie through the shared passion of bass fishing…MORE.
My take: It sounds like Lew’s has committed and the NPFL is still looking for additional support. So, this is a work in progress for now, with details coming as soon as everything is hammered out. But, great idea!
Yamamoto Unveils 3.25″ Slinko
by Fishing Tackle Retailer
Per reporting on FTR Industry Wire: Built from the same Mega Floater Formula as its bigger brother, the 3.25″ Slinko is designed for scenarios in which smaller bait is the ticket.
“The new 3.25″ Slinko is incredibly versatile,” says Yamamoto pro Randy Howell. “It has so much movement for a smaller bait.”…MORE.
My take: I’ve thrown a Ned rig quite a bit over the past several years and this new Slinko looks like it should be pretty legit. I will definitely be putting this to the test as soon as possible.
10 Oddball Baits You Gotta Try This Season
by Jim Edmund
Per an article on Wired2Fish: While we all have our favorite “go-to” baits for various fish species, it’s fun to try something new. It seems like everywhere you turn, some tackle manufacturer is offering the next big thing — a new way to seduce pressured fish into biting.
That said, here are some oddball baits you might want to give a shot this season. Who knows, one might just become a new confidence bait! But you won’t know if you don’t give them a shot…MORE.
My take: This is an awesome selection of pretty crazy looking baits. Some are slight variations to currently trending baits, but they all look like they have the potential to catch bass. Perhaps the tamest lure in the bunch, but the one I’d be most likely to bet on is the Berkley PowerBait Bearded Crazy Legs Chigger Craw. Interestingly, I couldn’t find them on Berkley’s website, but they do appear to be available through the site mentioned in the article.