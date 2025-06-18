Fishing

The Starting Spot: NPFL Military Classic, a New Ned from Yamamoto, and 10 Oddball Bass Baits

In this edition of The Starting Spot Daily Bass Fishing Headlines, we’re covering the NPFL’s plans for a Military Classic tournament, the new Yamamoto Slinko 3.25, and 10 Odd Bass Baits Worth Fishing.

Kurt Mazurek

Today we're covering the NPFL’s plans for a Military Classic tournament, the new Yamamoto Slinko 3.25, and 10 Odd Bass Baits Worth Fishing.
Today we're covering the NPFL’s plans for a Military Classic tournament, the new Yamamoto Slinko 3.25, and 10 Odd Bass Baits Worth Fishing. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

In case you haven’t heard, these Starting Spot Daily Bass Fishing Headlines are the perfect way to start your day with some of the top bass fishing articles on the internet. As always, rub the sleep from your eyes, pour that first cup of the day, and head to your Starting Spot.

The NPFL Announces Military Classic: A Tournament by Veterans, for Veterans

by NPFL

Per reporting on National Professional Fishing League: The National Professional Fishing League (NPFL) is honored to announce the upcoming NPFL Military Classic, a tournament designed by veterans, for veterans. This event embodies the “NPFL Way”—a commitment to excellence, community, and giving back.

The Military Classic is purpose-built to serve those who have served our nation. It offers a platform for veterans and active-duty service members to connect, compete, and find camaraderie through the shared passion of bass fishing…MORE.

My take: It sounds like Lew’s has committed and the NPFL is still looking for additional support. So, this is a work in progress for now, with details coming as soon as everything is hammered out. But, great idea!

Yamamoto Unveils 3.25″ Slinko

by Fishing Tackle Retailer

Per reporting on FTR Industry Wire: Built from the same Mega Floater Formula as its bigger brother, the 3.25″ Slinko is designed for scenarios in which smaller bait is the ticket.
“The new 3.25″ Slinko is incredibly versatile,” says Yamamoto pro Randy Howell. “It has so much movement for a smaller bait.”…MORE.

My take: I’ve thrown a Ned rig quite a bit over the past several years and this new Slinko looks like it should be pretty legit. I will definitely be putting this to the test as soon as possible.

10 Oddball Baits You Gotta Try This Season

by Jim Edmund

Per an article on Wired2Fish: While we all have our favorite “go-to” baits for various fish species, it’s fun to try something new. It seems like everywhere you turn, some tackle manufacturer is offering the next big thing — a new way to seduce pressured fish into biting. 

That said, here are some oddball baits you might want to give a shot this season. Who knows, one might just become a new confidence bait! But you won’t know if you don’t give them a shot…MORE.

My take: This is an awesome selection of pretty crazy looking baits. Some are slight variations to currently trending baits, but they all look like they have the potential to catch bass. Perhaps the tamest lure in the bunch, but the one I’d be most likely to bet on is the Berkley PowerBait Bearded Crazy Legs Chigger Craw. Interestingly, I couldn’t find them on Berkley’s website, but they do appear to be available through the site mentioned in the article.

More Recommended Bass Articles:

feed

Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

Home/Bass Fishing