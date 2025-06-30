The Starting Spot: DeFoe’s 5th BPT Win, Palaniuk Interviews Mercer, and Tucker Smith on Top
-Ott DeFoe, the third winning-est angler ever on the Bass Pro Tour, scored win number five on the Potomac River. Success came way up a creek, ultra shallow, pitching a jig and stick worm.
-I strongly recommend this long-form, heartfelt conversation with Bassmaster Emcee, Dave Mercer hosted by Elite pro Brandon Palaniuk and videographer Kyle Vandever. Nearly two hours of what makes this sport great.
-Less than two months after his first major win at the Lake Fork Elite tourney, Tucker Smith scores a W at the Toyota Series on Champlain. Get used to hearing this young angler’s name.
DeFoe takes down Stage 6 at Potomac for fifth Bass Pro Tour win
By Tyler Brinks
Per an article on MajorLeagueFishing.com: After a week that saw Ott DeFoe near the top of SCORETRACKER® every day he was on the water, the Tennessee pro finally shot to the top when it mattered most, taking down the Zenni Stage 6 Presented by Athletic Brewing Company Championship Round for his fourth Bass Pro Tour regular-season win and fifth BPT win overall…MORE.
The Deeper Side of Mercer: Being Present, Family, and Legacy
by Brandon Palaniuk
Per a video/podcast on the BmpFishing YouTube channel: This podcast episode we sit down with Dave Mercer, the voice of the Bassmaster Elite series weigh-ins and one of our best friends. On this episode we talk about his start with B.A.S.S and the Bassmaster Classic being his first meeting with Brandon. We dive deep into his family life, what it means to be a father and his thoughts on leaving a legacy on the sport of bass fishing…MORE.
Day 3 at Champlain canceled, Smith takes home the title
by Jody White
Per reporting on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Due to high winds and the associated waves, Day 3 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Northern Division opener on Lake Champlain was canceled. With sustained south winds over 20 miles per hour in parts of the lake, it was set to be one of the roughest tournament days on record on the big pond.
The weather put the brakes on what was an outstanding event, with the top seven pros separated by under a pound heading into the final day, and postspawn smallmouth coming over the gunwales in bunches…MORE.