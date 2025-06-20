The Starting Spot: Return of the Scrounger, New Finesse Bladed Jig, and the New Gamakatsu Blade
Revival of a bass fishing blast from the not-so-distant past
by Mitchell Forde
Per reporting on MajorLeagueFishing.com: If you’ve followed tournament bass fishing at all in recent years, it can be easy to feel like the jighead minnow is the only bait you need in the boat. And while it’s true that the technique has emerged as an incredibly diverse, effective tool (especially when paired with forward-facing sonar), it’s not for everyone.
For those anglers who don’t have forward-facing sonar, who don’t like spinning tackle or who would rather chunk and wind a moving bait than shake a finesse presentation, there’s good news. There’s a way to show bass the same natural, rolling presentation that anglers seek to achieve with the jighead minnow in a power-fishing package – the scrounger…MORE.
My take: I first heard of the scrounger a while back when bass legend Aaron Martens brought it to the attention of the bass fishing world. Now it’s back in the public eye because of modern hammers Dustin Connell and Jacob Wheeler. That seems like a list of endorsements that mean I’d be a fool if I didn’t give the Scrounger another shot.
Z-Man® Unleashes BFS-Enabled Bladed Jig
by Brian Carter
Per reporting on The Bass Cast: The thrill of coaxing big fish on stealth tackle and little bitty baits is real. Ponder 6-pound bass on 6-pound test; dueling with pressured packs of fish and hooking up every time. How about vibing with a new micro bladed jig tied your favorite bait finesse (BFS) rod? Addictive, right? If you’re into BFS style fishing—and you absolutely should be—Z-Man® has some good news…MORE.
My take: Bait Finesse System (BFS) gear is a hot trend. It’s cool to see a top bait company like Z-Man producing some high-quality choices for anglers chasing big bass on light gear.
Gear Review: Gamakatsu One Touch Blade
by David A. Brown
Per reporting on Bassmaster.com: Gamakatsu’s new accessories are available in two designs — the One Touch Treble and the One Touch Blade — both offered in gold or nickel willowleaf and Colorado blade options. The One Touch Treble includes an open wire loop above the blade, which passes through the treble hook eye and lays against the shank with the blade suspended below the hook bends…MORE.
My take: This looks pretty slick and easy. Add flash and vibration to your baits in an instant. I think this might be worth a try.