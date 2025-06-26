The Starting Spot: Summer Slop Frog Bass, Collegiate Bass Careers, and Bass Tournament Tips
In today’s 6-24-25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-Top-notch advice for catching more bass on a slop frog this summer. Who wouldn’t want that?
-Did you know you can get a college scholarship for bass fishing? Collegiate fishing has become a viable path to a pro career.
-If you’ve never competed in a bass tournament, your first one can be intimidating. Get some solid tips here and make the most of your first event.
Summer Froggin'–Rule the Slop for Largemouths
by Thomas Allen
Per an article on In-Fisherman.com: Bass junkies everywhere would likely concur that dragging a frog across lily pads or swimming one through duckweed is the pinnacle of the North American bass-fishing experience. Grown men have been known to giggle like children when that surprising yet unmistakable slurp occurs followed by a sensational swing of the rod tip. The audible crack of 65-pound braid at the hook-set crescendo indicates a connection you just can’t fake—and it never gets old.
A boat with a shallow draft, a good trolling motor, big sticks, fast reels, heavy line, a frog, and an adventurous attitude are all you need to battle the green beasts beneath the thick stuff…MORE.
Schooling for Bass: College Fishing Teams Are Launching Careers
By David East
Per a story on FloridaSportsman.com: It’s been said that the sport of bass fishing has launched a million boats. I don’t know if that is true, but for sure the sport is now launching careers.
Mirroring the well-established professional bass tournaments which take place around the country, scholastic teams now compete for recognition in events of their own, with stops at a variety of lakes. These anglers are college students who may have received a scholarship to attend the school of their choice. Add bass fishing to the roster of scholarship sports, right alongside football, baseball and others…MORE.
What to Know Before Entering a Competitive Fishing Tournament
by Bass Angler Magazine
Per reporting on BassAnglerMag.com: Entering a competitive fishing tournament is an exciting opportunity for anglers to test their skills and strategy against others who share the same passion. But success on the water requires more than just a rod and a good lure.
From understanding tournament rules and licensing requirements to mastering local fishing conditions and preparing the right gear, competitors must plan carefully. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or tournament newcomer, being well-informed can make the difference between disappointment and success…MORE.