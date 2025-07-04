The Starting Spot: Summer Topwater Tips, the Key to Keith Combs Success, and New Okuma Spinning Reel
In today’s 7-4–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!
-Summer is in full swing all over the country and bass are hitting topwater lures with reckless abandon. Do you know the best topwater baits to catch the most bass?
-Check out the story of Texas Pro Keith Combs overcoming biased thoughts from the past to take home a challenging win on his home water.
-I’ve been testing some Okuma bass gear this summer and I’ve been very impressed. Check out this new Okuma Safyre spinning reel, packed with features for under one hundred bucks.
Easy Topwater Tips to Catch More Bass
By Tyler Brinks
According an article on BassResource.com: It'd be hard to argue for a more exciting way to catch bass than a topwater lure. The fun of watching a bass explode on the surface keeps bass anglers returning for more, and it's also a great way to catch a bunch of bass with the chance of a true lunker. Topwater lures come in many shapes and forms, and you can use these few tips to catch more bass with them…MORE.
My Finest Hour: Combs conquers unfamiliar home water
by David A. Brown
Per a story on Bassmaster.com: Making his home in Huntington, Texas, about three miles from this 114,000-acre lake, Combs knows the Angelina River impoundment like the back of his hand. Suffice to say, when tournament practice found Rayburn about 6 feet low, he knew this late-October event would present a significant challenge.
“Rayburn is a very flat lake, so 6 feet (below normal pool) is really low,” Combs said. “Everything I normally fish was too shallow.”
Exacerbating the diminished water level, seasonal weather patterns had draped the lake in pure misery. On the upside, a welcome change toward the tournament’s conclusion would move things in the right direction for Combs to capitalize…MORE.
Okuma Safyre Spinning Reels Built For Power and Versatility
By The Fishing Wire
Per reporting on TheFishingWire.com: Okuma Fishing Tackle introduces the new Safyre Spinning Reel for 2025, designed for anglers who want a reel that performs in both freshwater and inshore environments. The Safyre offers smooth, dependable performance and is built to handle a wide range of conditions.
“To create Safyre, we focused on combining power and protection into one refined spinning platform,” said John Bretza, Product Development Manager at Okuma. “From our Flite Drive system to the sealed Hydro Block body, every feature is designed to deliver smooth operation and long-term performance.”…MORE.