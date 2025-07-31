The Starting Spot: Top Bass Baits, Dog Days Bassin’, and a Serious Tick Bite
In today’s 7-31–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-Shaye Baker has caught his share of bass. As an angler after my own heart, he puts punching and frogging as his two faves. In this article he shares his extended list of top bass baits.
-Beau Browning shares his three-step approach to catching mid-summer bass.
-Let Bassmaster Elite pro Kyle Patrick’s story serve as a warning to all of us. Tick bite prevention should be taken seriously.
Top Baits for Big Largemouth
by Shaye Baker
In a story on Wired2Fish.com: I love, love, love fishing for big largemouth. If I could do only two things with the rest of my time on the water, I’d punch and frog my little heart out. Those are two techniques that run a high risk of producing a new PB every time I hit the water. But what are some other baits that are notorious for catching big largemouth? Glad you asked. That’s what we’re here to talk about today: the top baits for big largemouth.
It’s not lost on me that a 10-pound bass will eat a dropshot, shaky head, Ned rig, or Neko rig. But, by and large, a bait that has a bigger profile, or more importantly, a more noticeable presence in the water, is more alluring to a big bass.
Think of some of the baits that catch big ones, like topwaters, glidebaits, wakebaits, spinnerbaits, and vibrating jigs. Most of these baits have larger profiles, and all of them have drawing power, which is created by water displacement from their blades, bills, and bodies…MORE.
My triple threat for dog days bass
by Beau Browning
In a story on Bassmaster.com: July, August and September can be brutally tough for fishing, especially when the temperature sizzles in the middle part of the country and the South. I brave the heat and continue to catch bass with three baits that shine for me throughout the dog days…MORE.
Patrick to miss final two Elite Series events
by BassFan
According to an article on Bassfan.com: New York angler Kyle Patrick will miss the final two Bassmaster Elite Series events this year due to the lingering effects of a tick bite he suffered earlier this month.
Patrick made the news public on his social media pages today.
Patrick is currently 23rd in the Elite Series Angler of the Year standings, safely inside the cut line (top 40) to qualify for the 2026 Bassmaster Classic. Missing the final two tournaments – Lake St. Clair and the Mississippi River – will more than likely cause him to fall out of contention for a Classic berth.
Earlier this month, Patrick was hospitalized with myocarditis.…MORE.