The Starting Spot: USA Bass Gold, Bass Pro Shops Gives 40,000 Rods to Kids, and Accurate Data to Catch More Bass
USA Bass Team Rolls To Pan-Am Triumph
by BassFan
Per reporting on BassFan.com: American boats swept the Top 5 positions as the USA Bass Team cruised to victory at the recent Pan-American Bass Championship at Lake Cuchillo in Mexico.
Led by the duo of Andrew Upshaw and Matt Pangrac, the 10 U.S. competitors amassed 302.71 pounds of bass over two days to capture the gold medal. That total far outdistanced the runner-up and host Mexican squad, which compiled 231.51. Canada captured the bronze with 178.40.
My take: Held this year on Lake Cuchillo in Mexico, this is the third straight Pan-Am gold medal for the USA Bass Team. Super cool that Bass Talk Live podcast host, Matt Pangrac, was called in as a last minute substitute on the team and ended up catching the biggest bag (36.63 lbs) and biggest bass of the event. Those in the know aren’t surprised as Pangrac has proven his bass fishing chops over the years with several Top 10 finishes in various Bassmaster events. Congrats, USA Bass Team!
Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops Donate 40,000+ Rods and Reels to Get More Kids Fishing
by Wired2Fish
Per reporting by Wired2Fish: Johnny Morris, legendary angler, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops, from his heart says “Take a kid fishin’. You’ll be happy you did!” and is challenging families everywhere to get outside and enjoy the wonders of fishing and the great outdoors this summer with the Gone Fishing event.
To kick off this highly anticipated annual event, Johnny and Bass Pro Shops are donating more than 40,000 rods and reels to not-for-profit partners that help kids everywhere connect to the great outdoors.
My take: This is awesome! I believe the children are our future…is something someone way more famous than me once said. In any case, over 40,000 rods and reels planned for this year’s event is a big deal. In fact, since the program started 10 years ago, nearly 500,000 rods and reels have made their way into the hands of kids who may have never had an opportunity to go fishing otherwise.
Will This Be the Next Big Advancement in Fish Data Science?
by Serious Angler Podcast
Per reporting by Serious Angler Podcast: On today's episode of Serious Angler's Reel Biology we are joined by Ray Valley to talk about BioBase and the new advancements in fish data and fish mapping layers and how this will advance what we know about fish species.
My take: Yes, I do occasionally throw a podcast or two onto this list of bass fishing articles. But trust me, this is a good one. I love digging into the real hardcore facts and logical thinking about bass behavior and this episode of the Serious Angler Podcast delivers. Host Bailey Eigbrett brings in recurring guest and super smart bass science guy, Steven Bardin, and together they interview the president of BioBase LLC, Ray Valley. Valley digs in deep on the way his company is able to create elaborate underwater maps that measure biodiversity in three-dimensions and what that means for lake management and our understanding of bass in their environment. Definitely worth a listen.