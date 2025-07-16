The Starting Spot: Yo-Zuri Takes ICAST Cup, BASS 24/7 on ROKU, and New 2025 Bass Lures Review
In today’s 7-16–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-The Yo-Zuri father-son team of Bobby and Robert Bakewell won the 11th annual ICAST Cup on Lake Toho
-Bassmaster has an all fishing, all the time, streaming channel on ROKU, which will have the ability to expose millions of new viewers to our sport.
-There are hundreds of new bass fishing products being announced this week at ICAST, but here’s a convenient look at some top new lures from GSM Outdoors brands.
Yo-Zuri America wins 11th annual ICAST Cup Presented by Major League Fishing on Lake Toho
by MLF
Per an article on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Representing Yo-Zuri America, the father-son duo of Bobby Bakewell and Robert Bakewell, both of Orlando, weighed in a three bass limit totaling 16 pounds, 3 ounces, to win the 2025 ICAST Cup at Lake Toho Presented by Major League Fishing (MLF) Tuesday. The four-hour bass fishing tournament, hosted by the Kissimmee Sports Commission, was one of the kick-off events to ICAST 2025. In its 11-year history, the charity tournament has raised more than $95,800 to benefit the industry’s angler advocacy program, Keep America Fishing™…MORE.
Bassmaster launches first-ever fishing-only FAST channel on Roku, expanding reach to millions of viewers
by B.A.S.S.
According to an article on Bassmaster.com: B.A.S.S. is casting a wider net than ever before with the launch of the Bassmaster Channel, the first-ever Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel dedicated exclusively to the sport of fishing. Launching July 15 on the Roku platform, this groundbreaking digital network will bring Bassmaster’s world-class content to a massive new streaming audience — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.…MORE.
New Fishing Lures From the Top Brands—ICAST
by Game & Fish
Per an article on GameAndFishMag.com: Many outdoor-gear consumers may not know much about GSM Outdoors, but the company is a big deal in the hunting and fishing industry. Some of the most recognizable outdoors brands are owned by the company, including top fishing brands like Bill Lewis, Yamamoto and Northland Tackle. With the annual ICAST 2025 fishing trade show around the corner, here are some of the new fishing lures from GSM for 2025. (Note: Some new items may not be available untile later this year)…MORE.