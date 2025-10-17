The Starting Spot: The Record Bass From the Wrong State, Tucker Smith Tells All, and Windy Bass Fishing Tips
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-A new state record bass was recently certified as the state record for Tennessee. Unfortunately, Alabama bass are considered an invasive species in Tennessee and are causing quite a bit of damage to the native species. I’ve seen some states that won’t acknowledge invasives for state records, so it’s nice to see that they gave the angler the credit he deserves. The article goes into some of the biology of the changing bass populations because of Alabama bass and it’s pretty interesting.
-Bassmaster emcee Dave Mercer interviewed the 2025 Elite Series Rookie of the Year and recent winner of $500,000 at the no forward-facing sonar Ultimate Angler Challenge Tournament on Guntersville, Tucker Smith. They get into Smith’s take on FFS, what fans say about his FFS use, and lots of other fun stuff.
-Check out a bunch of great tips from Tactical Bassin’s Tim Little as he explains his thoughts and process breaking down a new lake on an extra windy fall day.
Tennessee Fishing Guide Catches Record Bass that Officials Say Shouldn’t Be There
by Dac Collins
From a story on OutdoorLife.com: Officials in Tennessee certified a new state-record bass Friday after confirming the species in a lab. And while they’re recognizing the latest addition to the record book, they say the fish, an Alabama Bass, shouldn’t be in Tennessee waters in the first place.
In a news release, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said local fishing guide Caleb Ball caught the state-record Alabama bass from Parksville Reservoir in Polk County. Bell’s bass weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces — just three ounces heavier than the previous Alabama bass record, which was caught in 2014 from the same lake…MORE.
Tucker Smith - What The Tuck Will They Say Now?
by Dave Mercer
From an interview on the Dave Mercer YouTube channel: At only 24 years old Tucker Smith has been successful at every level of fishing. He is a 3 time Bassmaster High School Champion, a former College Bass Champion, a Bassmaster Elite Series Champion and the reigning Elite Series Rookie of the Year.
Before even making the tour, Tucker won a million dollars in the Johnny Morris U.S Open Team tournament. But even with a resume like that, some people try to write off his skills and success to forward facing sonar. But that was before this past weekend when he won half a million dollars winning the Ultimate Angler World Championship on Lake Guntersville where forward facing sonar was not allowed. Now it’s got many folks wondering what the TUCK the haters are going to say about him now?…MORE.
Tim's Tricks for Fishing in the Wind!
by Tactical Bassin’
From a video on the Tactical Bassin’ YouTube channel: Fall fishing is awesome, even when the conditions are tough! Come along for a windy day on a brand new lake. Tim is out exploring a new lake, and it doesn't take him long to find a great pattern, despite the wild weather. From dropshot to shaky head, to jerkbait... he dials in a pattern quickly and catches a ton of fish!
We all dream about beautiful Fall days, but what about when rough weather rolls across the lake on your day off? When the going gets tough, the angler that adapts quickly will see success. Tim was faced with especially difficult conditions because he has no history to lean on with this lake. Despite the challenges, he dialed in a great jerkbait bite and caught a bunch of bass!…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!