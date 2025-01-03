Tactical Bassin’ Vs. Monster Arapaima: Must-See Fishing Adventure Movie
More than any other fishing movie I’ve ever seen, I can honestly say, “Man, I felt that!” I’m literally exhausted, but in a good way. I felt the line burns. I swatted the “God only knows what that was” bug from my neck. I felt the impact of a wildly thrashing 350-pound monster fish connect with the side of my head. This movie shares an epic Guyana jungle fishing adventure in such an immersive way, that I felt it.
The Ultimate Fishing Adventure: Tactical Bassin’ in Guyana
Matt Allen and Tim Little, the kings of YouTube Bass Fishing, just released a new video called “The Maze Of The Air Breather”. It’s a pretty wild departure from the always rock solid, teaching, product reviewing and bass catching Tactical Bassin’ fishing adventures we all know and love.
Tackling Giant Arapaima: Fishing with Artificial Lures Only
As they describe it, "Maze Of The Air Breather" is an exploration of the Essequibo River basin in the remote jungles of Guyana in search of world class Arapaima! And while many, or even most, of the photos and videos you’ve ever seen of anglers catching these legendary beasts has been on live bait, this team committed to pursuing the largest freshwater fish in South America, strictly using artificial lures.
The Grueling Journey to South America’s Monster Fish
Honestly, they could have scored a great deal of video views just by sharing chest-mount GoPro footage of these epic catches. But they decided to go deeper, way deeper. A good part of the first half of the video is about the effort it takes to just get yourself on the water where these fish live. I’ve never been simultaneously more envious of the guys who got the opportunity to be there and more relieved that I was watching this from the comfort of my safe, cozy home—my home with functioning doors and relatively few plants, insects and animals that want to kill me. (For the record, I would totally go!).
What Makes Tactical Bassin’s Adventure a Must-Watch?
I watched this on my computer with headphones. My wife was in the same room, working on something on her computer. About 30 minutes in, she got my attention to ask if I was alright. She said I kept making gasping noises and wondered what I was watching.
So, if you fish, watch it. You won’t believe the fish they catch. If you love wild adventures, watch it. This is a genuinely extreme and intense ride through one of the wildest places on earth. And if you’re a fan of the Tactical Bassin’ guys, watch it. It’s classic Matt and Tim. I think I’m going to watch it again, right now! Two thumbs way up!
WATCH THE EPIC ARAPAIMA VIDEO BELOW!
