Fishing

Tactical Bassin’ Vs. Monster Arapaima: Must-See Fishing Adventure Movie

Tactical Bassin's epic journey through Guyana's jungle to battle massive Arapaima using artificial lures. You're going to want to see this!

Kurt Mazurek

Real fishing adventure! Matt Allen and his guides face the raw power of a thrashing Arapaima in the heart of Guyana’s Essequibo River.
Real fishing adventure! Matt Allen and his guides face the raw power of a thrashing Arapaima in the heart of Guyana’s Essequibo River. / Tactical Bassin'

More than any other fishing movie I’ve ever seen, I can honestly say, “Man, I felt that!” I’m literally exhausted, but in a good way. I felt the line burns. I swatted the “God only knows what that was” bug from my neck. I felt the impact of a wildly thrashing 350-pound monster fish connect with the side of my head. This movie shares an epic Guyana jungle fishing adventure in such an immersive way, that I felt it.

Tim Little hooked up to a giant Arapaima, which is jumping and splashing water, while Matt Allen takes video behind him
Tim Little has his hands full of leaping Arapaima while Matt Allen cheers him on and grabs some close up video. / Tactical Bassin'

The Ultimate Fishing Adventure: Tactical Bassin’ in Guyana

Matt Allen and Tim Little, the kings of YouTube Bass Fishing, just released a new video called “The Maze Of The Air Breather”. It’s a pretty wild departure from the always rock solid, teaching, product reviewing and bass catching Tactical Bassin’ fishing adventures we all know and love.

Tim Little and two fishing guides standing waist-deep in water, holding a massive Arapaima for a triumphant photo.
Tim Little and his guides proudly display a colossal Arapaima caught in the heart of the Amazon jungle. Just look at the alien mug on that fish! / Tactical Bassin'

Tackling Giant Arapaima: Fishing with Artificial Lures Only

As they describe it, "Maze Of The Air Breather" is an exploration of the Essequibo River basin in the remote jungles of Guyana in search of world class Arapaima! And while many, or even most, of the photos and videos you’ve ever seen of anglers catching these legendary beasts has been on live bait, this team committed to pursuing the largest freshwater fish in South America, strictly using artificial lures.

Tim Little battling a massive Arapaima as it leaps out of the water, tailwalking and thrashing wildly, creating an explosion.
Tim Little has seen his share of head shaking giant fish, but not many quite like the 350+ pound monster Arapaima. / Tactical Bassin'

The Grueling Journey to South America’s Monster Fish

Honestly, they could have scored a great deal of video views just by sharing chest-mount GoPro footage of these epic catches. But they decided to go deeper, way deeper. A good part of the first half of the video is about the effort it takes to just get yourself on the water where these fish live. I’ve never been simultaneously more envious of the guys who got the opportunity to be there and more relieved that I was watching this from the comfort of my safe, cozy home—my home with functioning doors and relatively few plants, insects and animals that want to kill me. (For the record, I would totally go!).

Four men dragging a fishing boat up a steep hill, out of the river and through thick jungle terrain, determined to reach a re
The crew hauls their boat up a steep jungle hill to access an untouched fishing lake. / Tactical Bassin'
Two fishing guides dragging a boat, suspended several feet above the ground on top of a massive Amazon River log jam.
Jungle ingenuity: Guides hoist a fishing boat over an immense log jam to reach untapped fishing waters. / Tactical Bassin'

What Makes Tactical Bassin’s Adventure a Must-Watch?

I watched this on my computer with headphones. My wife was in the same room, working on something on her computer. About 30 minutes in, she got my attention to ask if I was alright. She said I kept making gasping noises and wondered what I was watching.

So, if you fish, watch it. You won’t believe the fish they catch. If you love wild adventures, watch it. This is a genuinely extreme and intense ride through one of the wildest places on earth. And if you’re a fan of the Tactical Bassin’ guys, watch it. It’s classic Matt and Tim. I think I’m going to watch it again, right now! Two thumbs way up!

WATCH THE EPIC ARAPAIMA VIDEO BELOW!

CHECK THESE OUT NEXT!
Monster Bass of 2024: Biggest Catches from Top Pro Tournaments
Fishing For Giant Trevally and Bird-Eating Catfish: Topwater Targets You Won't Believe

Bassmaster Elite Pro, Jacob Powroznik posing with a giant bass backstage at a tournament
Monster Bass of 2024: Biggest Catches from Top Pro Tournaments / B.A.S.S.
A Giant Trevally on the business end of the angler's topwater lure.
Fishing For Giant Trevally and Bird-Eating Catfish: Topwater Targets You Won't Believe / Flyfishingnation -Dreamstime-40179346
Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

Home/Bass Fishing