The Co-Angler
This is tournament day where with each cast I dream out loud and in person, completely present and focused, chasing the next big bite. Because in the world of a co-angler, every cast isn’t just a chance at victory, it’s a moment to prove that you belong.
The Wake-Up Call
The alarm shatters the silence at 3 a.m. This would be a cruel ritual if this was any other day, but I’m already awake. The anticipation, excitement, and promise of what the day may bring—these things don’t let me sleep. I reach over, silence the alarm, and roll out of bed. There’s no hesitation, no snooze, for this isn’t a typical day. This is tournament day where with each cast I dream out loud and in person, completely present and focused, chasing the next big bite. Because in the world of a co-angler, every cast isn’t just a chance at victory, it’s a moment to prove that you belong.
In the dark, I move through the routine. A cup of black coffee, strong enough to peel paint off a boat hull, is my first lifeline. The first sip is heaven—that brief warmth in the cold predawn air before the chaos begins. I know better than to rush it. A tournament day starts fast, but it doesn’t end fast. You have to pace yourself. It’s a marathon of focus on the water, not a sprint.
The Drive to the Lake
The truck is already loaded up. Last night, I checked everything: rods, reels, tackle, gear, snacks, electrolyte water, water, and, of course, an energy drink. Preparation isn’t an option, it’s survival. A missed detail could mean lost fish, money, or opportunity. But space is limited. As an angler, I am restricted to a small pack and 6 rods and reels. This is why tournament prep is so important.
I pull out onto the empty highway, and the soft hum of tires on the pavement is the only sound. The world still belongs to the night shift, insomniacs, and the 500 other anglers headed to the lake. It’s just me, my truck, and the music blasting on my radio. My mind drifts between calm and focus, replaying past tournament practice failures, and visualizing the moments I got it right.
The mindset of the co-angler
I don’t have the luxury of calling my own shots today. As a co-angler, I’m paired with a boater, a pro angler who controls where we fish, when we move, and what we target.
My job? Respect my boater and his space, but adapt, pay attention to details, and fish. Make the most of every opportunity because they’re limited. My practice has prepared me for this moment. I understand the primary, secondary, and tertiary spots fish are targeting.
I am confident because being backboated is a mindset I don’t have. I expect my boater to be an absolute hammer, religiously hitting every spot perfectly and leaving nothing behind. But no matter what this angler does, I will catch my fish.
The Ramp and the Ritual
The launch ramp will be alive when I pull in. Diesel trucks idling, boats getting unstrapped, anglers moving through their pre-launch rituals. It’s a mix of excitement and quiet intensity, men who have been here a thousand times before, others trying not to let the nerves show.
I connected with my boater and offer to back him and his boat down the ramp. I express that I have my own boat and will respect his vehicle and boat. He jumps in the back of the ship, and I back the boat into the water, careful, smooth muscle memory guiding every movement. One misstep, and I’m the guy everyone remembers for the wrong reasons. I park, jog back to the dock, and step aboard my temporary home for the next eight hours.
My boater and I exchange pleasantries, a few words, and an unspoken agreement to work together, but not too much. We’re both here to win. I extend money for gas, which is turned down, but I persist because I understand the financial strain bass fishing can bring. The boater reluctantly accepts, and I begin to position myself for the event to start.
The Moment Before It All Starts
We idle, joining the rest of the field in the mist-covered darkness. The water is flat, undisturbed, waiting. The national anthem plays over crackling speakers, a moment of forced calm before the storm. Then, the first boat takes off, roaring across the water, splitting the silence wide open.
Our number is called, and the livewell and boat checks are complete. We fist bump to a great day on the water. I grip my seat handles a little tighter. I live for this: the unknown, the grind, the possibility that today could be the day. The day I pull the right fish, make the right moves, prove myself.
We are mid-lake, the boat surges forward, wind cutting across my face, water spraying in the air. The tournament has begun. No more thinking. No more waiting.
Just fishing. Just me, locked in battle with the water, the fish, and myself.
Why The Co-Angler And Fishing Tournaments Are So Important
I am not excited where the state of tournament fishing is right now. It seems most anglers forget why they are here in the first place. There seems to be an endless cycle of drama and criticism. There's not enough taking responsibility and putting in the work.
My first fishing memories were with my grandfather on his boat. A boat which I still have today. Fishing is one of the few things that I am completely present for. Fishing as a co angler takes me away from the daily grind and the endless mental challenges of the day-to-day.
The outcome of the event is almost meaningless. When I sit in my chair at the end of a long day, my favorite bourbon in hand, Its not the check I cashed nor the time on stage that I think about most. Its the time spent on the water and the people I have met along the way.
It's the stories we tell from the past and the ones we created together. It's the way my coffee tastes on the first morning of the derby. Its how the cold morning dew smells as I head to ramp. Its the time on a new lake scanning for its secrets.
So what about the tournament do I like most? For me, the co-angler is about the common bonds that can only be explained through experience. It's the journey of discovery and the lessons learned, but most of all it's proving to myself that this is where I belong.