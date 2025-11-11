The Starting Spot: Top 10 Baits on Grand, Her Holy Grail Bass, and Final EQ on Okeechobee

In this edition of The Starting Spot:



-Here’s a full breakdown of the baits the Top 10 finishers used in the Toyota Series Championship on Grand Lake. In other words, this is what you should be throwing on Grand right now.



-An engaged couple, both fishing guides, were building their future home near Lake St. Clair., when Brittney Wilton decided she needed a break to go smallmouth fishing. Her fiancé, Jeff, decided to stay home. When he heard how she did, he probably wished he had gone with.



-The final Bassmaster EQ event of 2025 is about to get started a Lake Okeechobee. The final scramble for the coveted 2026 Elite Series invites will be decided. Here’s what the anglers should expect from the fishing this week.

Top 10 baits from the Toyota Series Championship on Grand Lake

by Jody White

From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: The Toyota Series Championship Presented by Phoenix Boats on Grand Lake was a fascinating mix of old school and new school, and one of the tougher, tighter events in recent memory. Earning the win, Roger Fitzpatrick edged ahead with a spinnerbait and a jig, but the Top 10 had plenty of minnows and Neko rigs in the mix as well.



Here’s what worked best in the Toyota Series’ final big event of the season…MORE.

Out-Fishing the Fiancé: St. Clair Guide Catches Her Holy Grail Bass

by Bob McNally

From an article on Wired2Fish.com: Brittney Wilton was working on building her new home in Harrison Township, Michigan, on Sunday, November 2 when the itch to go fishing hit. That’s near the shores of Lake St. Clair, just 20 miles from Detroit.



“My fiancé Jeff [Grzywinski] and I are building our house, but I wanted to go fishing that beautiful sunny day,” Brittney told Wired2fish. “Jeff told me to go ahead, so I took his 21-foot Phoenix bass boat and launched it into Lake St. Clair about 10 a.m.”



The temperature was 56 degrees with a slight wind. Perfect fishing conditions just before a cold front was due to blow in the next day, said Wilton — a licensed fishing guide who also works at Rose Marine Service in nearby Algonac, Michigan…MORE.

Finding consistency will be key in final EQ at Lake Okeechobee

by B.A.S.S.

From a story on Bassmaster.com: To claim a spot in next year’s 2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series field during the final 2025 Nitro Boats Bassmaster Elite Qualifier presented by Bass Pro Shops, anglers will need to find consistency on a Lake Okeechobee that has been “all or nothing” as of late, according to local guide and social media guru Kane Weekley.



“It has been super hit or miss,” the St. Croix Bassmaster Opens presented by SEVIIN angler said. “One day you’ll pull into a spot and catch almost 30 pounds and the next day you won’t catch anything. It’s not the peak spawning season, but there are early spawners moving in and I think that is why it is hit or miss. As well as some cold fronts.

“There’s going to be all sorts of things going on.”…MORE.

Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!

