The Starting Spot: International Co-angler Champion, Guide to Bass Jigs, and Trailer Hitch Maintenance

-I don’t mean to slight the pro champion of the Toyota Series Championship on Grand Lake. Congratulations to Roger Fitzpatrick. But did you know that for the first time ever, this event, which includes anglers from all over the world, now has an international champion? Italian angler Giovanni Ceccarelli is the co-angler champion.



-Yes, Bassmaster Elite pro Keith Combs will always be known for his master-level skill with a deep crankbait, but I can assure you he can catch them really well with a lot of different techniques. In this article he lays out a beginner’s guide to fishing jigs—but there are tips for anglers of all levels here.



-I’m a big fan of taking care of the variables within my control. Fishing has plenty of variables that I can’t do anything about. And paying attention to routine maintenance of things that often of unnoticed, can really pay off. When was the last time you really inspected your trailer hitch, let alone performed any maintenance on it?

Italian angler Ceccarelli earns co-angler win in Toyota Series Championship

by Jody White

From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: While MLF’s international partners have been sending anglers to the Toyota Series Championship for a while, and some have seen success, there’s never been an international champion until now. Representing MLF Italy, Giovanni Ceccarelli earned the co-angler win in the Toyota Series Championship Presented by Phoenix Boats on Grand Lake with a 27-pound, 2-ounce total on 14 bass.



For his win, Ceccarelli earns a new Phoenix boats package, which could be a little problematic considering that shipping to Italy has got to be a lot for a boat. Still, regardless of how feasible delivery of a new bird is, he’s going home with the experience of a lifetime…MORE.

The beginner’s guide to jigs

by Keith Combs

From an article on Bassmaster.com: When you first start bass fishing, people will probably tell you that a jig is a good way to catch big fish. What they probably won’t tell you is which jig to use at particular times. It’s actually not as tough as we often make it out to be.



For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, this entire lure category can be a bit intimidating. I think that because jigs are known as great tools for big bass, some beginners often assume that you’ll have to sacrifice bites. That’s not always true. In some cases it might be the only way to get bites, and in other situations, it can be a great numbers producer.



I’m going to try to simplify matters for you…MORE.

Trailer Hitch Maintenance Made Simple

by Kyle Peterson

From a video on Wirde2Fish.com: Keeping your truck’s trailer hitch clean and functional is one of the simplest ways to protect your towing setup. In this video, Kyle Peterson shares his straightforward approach to regular hitch maintenance that keeps everything moving smoothly and prevents long-term damage.

For this quick hitch cleaning method, Peterson uses common tools that most people already have at home…MORE.

