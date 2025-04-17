Travis Hunter Brings Bass Fishing to the Cover of Sports Illustrated
Travis Hunter’s Dual Passion: Football and Fishing
A football player on the cover of Sports Illustrated is no surprise. The fact that instead of a football he’s hoisting up a couple big largemouth bass he caught himself—now, that’s exciting!
Reigning Heisman winner, wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is an oddsmaker’s favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick in next week’s 2025 NFL Draft. But after seeing a preview of the May cover of Sports Illustrated, I think he’s got to be this bass geek’s number one.
What this Article Gets Right About Bass Fishing
Dig a little deeper into the feature story, “Why Travis Hunter Is the Biggest Fish (and Fisherman) in the Pond,” written by esteemed Sport Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde, and you’ll be thrilled to find an accurate account of what bass fishing is like. Over the years, when bass fishing has shown up in high-profile outlets, it’s typically been packed with misunderstood cliches and unflattering stereotypes that don’t do anything to advance the sport. Real anglers can sniff that false narrative out in a second. But this is different.
The article does a beautiful job of seamlessly moving back and forth through the parallels of football and bass fishing.
Here’s the thing about Travis Hunter: He could be a pro cornerback, a pro wideout … or a pro fisherman.
He’s an accurate caster with an advanced eye for reading a body of water and deducing where bass might lurk. He understands lure choice, water conditions and weather variables—he’s a quick study, befitting his Academic All-American status at Colorado. He pilots a boat with assurance. And, just like on the football field, Hunter can go all day.
Bass Fishing Gets Mainstream Exposure
Yes, ultimately it’s a story about football and a young star player’s journey. But mostly it’s a story about passion, focus and a mindset that rejects limitations. For hardcore anglers, it’s no surprise that the pursuit of bass fishing can include those qualities. We just find it so satisfying to see that aspect of our sport properly reported to the rest of the world.
Check out the full story here.