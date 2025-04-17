Fishing

Travis Hunter Brings Bass Fishing to the Cover of Sports Illustrated

Football star and NFL prospect Travis Hunter shares his passion for bass fishing with a wide audience.

Kurt Mazurek

Travis Hunter lands the Sports Illustrated cover with a nod to his bass fishing obsession.
Travis Hunter lands the Sports Illustrated cover with a nod to his bass fishing obsession. / Sports Illustrated

Travis Hunter’s Dual Passion: Football and Fishing

A football player on the cover of Sports Illustrated is no surprise. The fact that instead of a football he’s hoisting up a couple big largemouth bass he caught himself—now, that’s exciting!

Reigning Heisman winner, wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is an oddsmaker’s favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick in next week’s 2025 NFL Draft. But after seeing a preview of the May cover of Sports Illustrated, I think he’s got to be this bass geek’s number one.

Travis Hunter looking on during the NFL Scouting Combine
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What this Article Gets Right About Bass Fishing

Dig a little deeper into the feature story, “Why Travis Hunter Is the Biggest Fish (and Fisherman) in the Pond,” written by esteemed Sport Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde, and you’ll be thrilled to find an accurate account of what bass fishing is like. Over the years, when bass fishing has shown up in high-profile outlets, it’s typically been packed with misunderstood cliches and unflattering stereotypes that don’t do anything to advance the sport. Real anglers can sniff that false narrative out in a second. But this is different.

Travis Hunter holding up a nice bass he just caught.
Travis Hunter has a real passion for bass fishing. / Sports Illustrated

The article does a beautiful job of seamlessly moving back and forth through the parallels of football and bass fishing.

Here’s the thing about Travis Hunter: He could be a pro cornerback, a pro wideout … or a pro fisherman.

He’s an accurate caster with an advanced eye for reading a body of water and deducing where bass might lurk. He understands lure choice, water conditions and weather variables—he’s a quick study, befitting his Academic All-American status at Colorado. He pilots a boat with assurance. And, just like on the football field, Hunter can go all day.

Travis Hunter on a bass boat driving the trolling motor, hunting his next bass.
Travis Hunter at the trolling motor, hunting his next bass. / Sports Illustrated

Bass Fishing Gets Mainstream Exposure

Yes, ultimately it’s a story about football and a young star player’s journey. But mostly it’s a story about passion, focus and a mindset that rejects limitations. For hardcore anglers, it’s no surprise that the pursuit of bass fishing can include those qualities. We just find it so satisfying to see that aspect of our sport properly reported to the rest of the world.

Check out the full story here.

