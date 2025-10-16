The Starting Spot: Tucker Shares Aaron’s Advice, Missile Baits Collector’s Item, and Fast Fall Bassin’
-Tucker Smith shares some amazing stories of the inspiration and guidance he received from one of the all time greats, Aaron Martens. Any time you get the chance to learn more about Martens’ approach to fishing and life, it’s worth a read.
-A damaged custom soft plastic mold means the current supply of the Missile Baits Shredder Jr. baits are the only ones that will ever be available. If you haven’t seen it yet they look like a cross between a spinnerbait skirt and a Ned bait, but as one continuous molded soft plastic bait. If you’re interested, you’d better act fast!
-From starting the process in the comfort of your living room to picking the most efficient baits, this article shares lots of tips to make the most of your limited fall fishing time and get on bass fast.
Fishing and life lessons from Aaron Martens
by Tucker Smith
From a story on Bassmaster.com: When I was in high school, I had a miraculous experience that would forever shape my life for the better: I met Aaron Martens.
I grew up watching Aaron on the Bassmaster Elite Series shows. Aaron had always been a television superhero to me – a fishing superstar on screen. How I met him was a small miracle on its own.
I just happened to go to the same high school in Birmingham, Ala., as Jordan Martens – Aaron’s daughter. She was a member of the high school fishing team. Her team fishing partner was my cousin, Sadie. I was on the high school fishing team too. I loved bass fishing, and at times, even thought about the possibilities of fishing for a living.
One day, Aaron came to a high school fishing meeting with Jordan, and I got to meet him
Missile Baits Announces Limited Release and Un-Release of the Shredder Jr.
by TFW
From a story on TheFishingWire.com: Missile Baits is announcing a limited and unexpected farewell to their unique soft plastic, the Shredder Jr. The bait idea was a collaboration with Fish or Die Bait Company. After an extremely small initial production run, the custom mold used to create the bait was damaged beyond repair, making this one of the rarest Missile Baits ever made.
"The Shredder Jr. hit the water with amazing action and instant demand," said John Crews, Missile Baits owner and professional angler. "Unfortunately, the mold is not functioning properly as we went into full production. Instead of scrapping it quietly, we're making the short run of three colors available to fans who want a piece of Missile Baits history."
How to Find Fish Fast in the Fall
by Shaye Baker
From an article on Wired2Fish.com: As autumn settles in, the days shorten more rapidly and the opportunities to get on the water lessen. Plus, football, hunting, and family activities crowd the calendar. Given this scenario, it’s a good idea to find fish as fast as possible once you hit the water. Here’s how to make it happen.
Just because you can’t go fishing on a random weekday morning doesn’t mean you can’t do a little recon from wherever you’re scheduled to be. With apps like Deep Dive and Bass Forecast, plus extremely detailed satellite images online, you can scan an entire fishery from the comfort of your chair.
Look for pockets and sloughs off the main lake or river that have secondary points, humps and flats in the back. Mark those areas to explore after you launch the boat. These topographic hotspots may be hard to locate with just satellite images, so consider a mapping app such as Navionics
