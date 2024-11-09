Understanding Bass Behavior in Late Fall: Catch Your Biggest Largemouth Bass of the Year Now
I grew up in northern Illinois and spent much of my adult life in northern Wisconsin. As a lifelong largemouth bass angler, I know what a cruel and unreasonably long season winter can be for the northern states. I also know what a magical fishing time late, late fall can be. I know very well that desire to squeeze in one more day of open water fishing, before my lakes ice over solid for the next five months. It didn’t matter how miserable the weather was, if I could launch my boat and was fairly confident the launch wouldn’t be iced in when I returned at the end of the day, I was going fishing.
The thing about late fall largemouth bass in those natural, weed-filled lakes was their very predictable positioning and behavior, along with their bigger than normal physical size. As uncomfortable as the weather can be, the fishing can make up for it.
Table of Contents
Understanding the Bass Seasonal Shift
Late fall marks a time of transition, especially in the northern United States. Lakes with good aquatic weed growth are changing. The first, cold, hard frosts of the season have caused the shallowest weeds in your lake to die back for the winter. As the cold persists, shallow weed flats, then deeper weed flats will follow suit. Eventually, only the deepest weeds on the very outside edge of where vegetation grows the rest of the year will remain green and a suitable bass supporting environment. That means that while all summer long, huge expanses of your lake made a happy home for the bass population, now only that small remaining outside weed edge will do and all of the bass will be concentrated there.
Locating the Deep Weed Edge
It really is as simple as finding the deepest weeds in the lake. Of course, quality electronics will make this task more efficient, but you don’t need the latest and greatest to get this job done well. Start following the contours of points and pockets out towards deeper water. In most lakes you’ll find that weed edge between 10 and 20-feet deep. Of course, some areas will produce better than others. In general, focus on tips of points, inside turns and unusual contour changes.
Selecting the Right Fishing Gear
Yes, there will be some days where a true finesse presentation will be the only way to tempt them to bite. But what I always loved about this time of year, was the consistency of a 1/2 to 3/4-ounce jig and plastic trailer. I rig that on a good 7’3” to 7’6”, heavy-action, baitcasting rod, and a reliable medium-fast, 7.3:1, baitcast reel spooled with 20-pound test fluorocarbon line. There’s nothing like loading up on a big bass in deep water with that good, stout gear.
Techniques for Late Fall Fishing Success
Once you’ve positioned yourself just outside of those last green weeds, make medium length pitches so your jig falls vertically along the outside edge. Watch your line carefully for any twitches or unusual behavior and set the hook hard. Once you’ve hit bottom, give it a simple lift/hop and let it fall back to the bottom. Repeat this four or five times until you believe you’ve moved the lure away from the cover, then reel it up and repeat. Fish methodically and with focus. Don’t be in a big hurry to cover a lot of water. If needed, start to make adjustments by moving your casts into the weeds a foot or two, and slowly pulling your jig through them and out into the open. Eventually you’ll get dialed in to how the active fish are positioned that day.
Be Prepared for Cold Weather
I know I said earlier that I wouldn’t let bad weather stop me from fishing, but I feel like I should follow that up with this advice. Late fall weather can be unpredictable and the water temps are as cold as they will be all year. Always put your safety first. Invest in good cold weather and rainproof gear. I’ve never regretted a single penny invested in high-quality gear to keep me warm and dry when I’m fishing. In my personal experience, Grundens, Simms and AFTCO have never let me down. I promise, you’ll be so glad you’re prepared for the cold. If you respect Mother Nature and dress for the conditions, the worst weather day of the year can be the best fishing day.
And although it may be bulky, wearing your flotation vest at all times can save your life, especially if you’re fishing alone. Accidentally falling in the lake this time of the year is a much different situation than in July. Don't take any unnecessary chances.
It's Like Your Own Private Trophy Bass Lake
Late fall bass fishing along the deep weed edge can be incredibly rewarding for those willing to embrace the challenging weather conditions and changing seasons. Armed with the right knowledge, gear, and techniques, you can catch the most and the biggest bass of the year. And as good as the fishing is, unlike the rest of the season, you’ll almost always have the lake to yourself.