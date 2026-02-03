What the New “The Champions” Tournament Means for Pro Bass Fishing

Since the “big split” a couple years back, there have been few opportunities to see the sport of professional bass fishing’s legendary, most successful, and most popular anglers competing against each other—same day, same water, one winner. Every season ends with two championship winners and two anglers of the year. But that’s left fans wondering, who really was the best angler this year?

This October, that question gets an official answer.

A World Bass Championship

The top 25 anglers from the Bassmaster Elite Series and the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour (BPT) will duke it out in a new one-time 3-day tournament, October 28th through November 1st, called “The Champions,” created by World Bass Enterprises.

Longtime bass fishing enthusiast Brian Bird, Founder and CEO of World Bass Enterprises (WBE) said, “There is no better way to crown a true world champion than by bringing the two biggest tours together to fish on the same lake.”

Brian Bird, the Founder and CEO of World Bass Enterprises, is bringing 50 of the top anglers in the world to Nashville for The Champions tournament. Anglers will be competing for a record-setting purse of more than $3 million, the largest in the sport’s history | World Bass Enterprises

A Bass Tournament With Record Stakes

This no-cost entry fee tournament will include a record-setting total purse of over $3-million, including $1.25-million to the winner. While that’s an exciting amount, also consider that second place will take home $500,000 and third place gets $300,000. For comparison, both the Bassmaster Classic and BPT REDCREST award $300,000 to the winner. Furthermore, Bird informed me the prize is fully funded by WBE and their partners, not by the anglers.

A Hybrid Format Designed to Settle the Debate

And while prize money at that level will turn some heads, what makes this tournament especially interesting is the fact that it’s a neutral setting, not sanctioned by either major tour. Based on information Bird shared, this event is a hybrid tournament format, combining elements of both tours’ rules—anglers will weigh in their 5 biggest fish each day; they can elect to use forward-facing sonar (FFS) on only one of the first two qualifying days; the field will be cut to the top 15 on the final day when anglers may use FFS for half of that day; and a no information rule will go into effect immediately.

At a time in our sport, when there doesn’t seem to be an unbiased middle ground anywhere, “The Champions” seems to have addressed all of the hottest topics without making any of them a big deal. It feels like there isn’t really one type of angler who will have a distinct advantage or disadvantage because of the rules.

It’s Not About the Lake

Even the lake choice seems like a reasonably neutral choice. Old Hickory Lake, just outside Nashville, isn’t a mystery fishery, but it isn’t slam dunk monster-fest sort of place either. It’s a very diverse bass lake capable of rewarding multiple approaches. That’s a good fit for an event designed to find the best angler, not showcase one style or specialty.

Individual Glory, Tour Pride

Although the official lineup hasn’t been announced yet, there are a few big names anglers it would be hard to imagine not competing, and they seem to be pretty excited.

“There has always been friendly competition and banter between the anglers on each tour, but no way to actually settle the score on the water,” said four-time Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Angler of the Year Jacob Wheeler.

Two-time Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year Brandon Palaniuk said, “While we will be competing individually for the purse, I know the rest of the anglers on The Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series will be fired up to try to bring home the first-ever Champions Cup to our tour.”

A True Test of the Best

“The Champions” event is poised to provide something the sport hasn’t seen for a while—a true battle of the best.

For more information visit worldbassenterprises.com.

