The Starting Spot: Wheeler Connell Win, Greatest Moment in Bassmaster II, Vertical Jigging Spoons for Bass
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-This is probably the least shocking bass tournament victory of all time. Jacob Wheeler AND Dustin Connell in the same boat, working as a team, is a powerful combination. The Patriot Cup Team Event never stood a chance.
-I mentioned yesterday that B.A.S.S. is encouraging fans to vote for the Greatest Moment in Bassmaster History. Today I’m encouraging you to check out the Dave Mercer Oh-Fish-Ally Unofficial video podcast where he interviews Matt Pangrac, Carl Jocumsen, Bernie Schultz and Mark Zona to get their thoughts. Lots of fun little stories show up in these great discussions.
-Jigging spoons for bass really is an incredibly overlooked, productive technique. Check out these tips and get your jigging spoon game on track.
Wheeler, Connell roll to Patriot Cup victory
by Charity Muehlenweg
From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Jacob Wheeler and Dustin Connell of Team O’Reilly Auto Parts capped off an unforgettable week on the Alabama pro’s home waters with a dominant performance Monday, cruising to a win at the Folds of Honor Patriot Cup Presented by B&W Trailer Hitches on Logan Martin Lake.
The powerhouse duo combined for 70 pounds, 10 ounces on 46 scorable bass – the first 70-pound day recorded in this week’s event – to secure a comfortable victory in the Championship Round of the third Fishing Clash Team Series Presented by Bass Pro Shops event of 2025. They cleared runners-up Jake Lawrence and Alton Jones Jr. of Team Knighten Industries by nearly 25 pounds.
For Connell, the win carried special meaning – his first Team Series title, earned on his home waters of the Coosa River. For Wheeler, it marked his second straight Team Series championship win following last month’s Heritage Cup victory with Mark Daniels Jr. in Wisconsin…MORE.
What is the greatest moment in Bassmaster history?
by Dave Mercer
From a video podcast on Bassmaster.com: In episode 13 of Oh-Fish-Ally Unofficial, Dave Mercer welcomes Matt Pangrac, Carl Jocumsen, Bernie Schultz and Mark Zona to discuss and debate the greatest moments in Bassmaster history!…MORE.
4 Top Ways to Fish a Jigging Spoon for Bass
by Jeff Samsel
From a story on Lurenet.com: Jigging spoons are among the most overlooked lures for fall bass fishing, and even anglers who put them to use commonly overlook important applications. A jigging spoon’s design makes it exceptionally versatile and highly appealing to bass anytime they are relating to shad or herring.
We’ll break down four of the best ways to fish a jigging spoon for bass during fall. One disclaimer, though: Along with largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass, you’re apt to catch stripers, white bass, crappie, walleyes and more with the spoon-fishing techniques detailed below…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!