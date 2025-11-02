When Can I Go Bass Fishing Near Me?
Almost everyone in the USA, has an opportunity to catch largemouth and/or smallmouth bass near them. But did you know the seasonal regulations of some states dictate when and how you can catch them? It’s important to know your local fishery’s rules so you can enjoy your bass fishing without getting into trouble with the law.
Memories of Fishing Season Openers
I grew up trying to learn to fish in the upper midwest—northern Illinois, to be specific. While the area wasn’t entirely devoid of opportunities, it wasn’t exactly bass fishing central. When recounting my early fishing experiences, I’ve often joked, “I had to drive two hours to get to someplace that sucked.”
I quickly learned that heading north to Wisconsin and Minnesota were my best bet for finding water with abundant, eager bass. Unfortunately, they both posed other barriers to my fishing fun in the form of long, cold winters and even longer off-limits, bass fishing seasons. I can remember the frustration of April warm weather spells, just teasing me, because the season would still be closed for another four-to-six weeks. However, I must admit I remember feeling a good bit of excitement on opening morning every year.
How Catch and Release Has Changed Fishing Regulations
In more recent years, the popularity of catch-and-release bass fishing has caused most states to re-think the need for closed bass fishing seasons, but not all states. At this time, it looks like Minnesota is the only holdout that still offers no legal bass fishing opportunities anywhere in the state from mid-February through mid-May. But it seem that is very close to changing for 2026. Keep an eye on Minnesota’s DNR site for official updates. The state of Maine also has a completely closed season in its northern zone from October 1st through March 31st, but the southern zone is open year round.
While most US states offer bass fishing without any seasonal conditions, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, have access to year-round bass fishing, but with some catch-and-release only seasons. That is a huge improvement over how it was not very long ago.
The Importance of Understanding All the Rules
But, even if you are aware of the proper dates for fishing, it’s important to be aware of the specific wording of catch-and release vs. harvest season rules. For example, even if your intent is to release a fish, if you put it in the live well to get your camera ready or find your scale, you may be in violation of the law.
Bass Season Rules by State (2025)
I’ll give you a quick summary of the states that aren't just open year-round, but again, please consult local and state fish and wildlife departments for specific variations.
Maine Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: Southern Zone year-round; Northern Zone Apr 1 – Sep 30
- Catch-and-Release: No special C&R season; same dates as open/harvest season
- Notes: Northern waters closed entirely to all fishing in winter including ice fishing
- Click for All of Maine's Bass Fishing Rules
Maryland Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: No closed season; Catch & Release Only First Day of March - June 15
- Catch-and-Release: Year-round
- Notes: This is specifically for non tidal fisheries
- Click for All of Maryland's Bass Fishing Rules
Michigan Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: Possession opens May 24 (most) / Jun 21 (St. Clair–Detroit) – Dec 31
- Catch-and-Release: Year-round
- Notes: On L. Michigan, within 1/2 mile of Beaver Island Archipelago: Beaver, Garden, High and Hog, (Charlevoix Co.) possession season is July 1 - Dec. 31
- Click for All of Michigan's Bass Fishing Rules
Minnesota Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: NE Zone 5/10/25 - 2/22/26; Outside NE Zone 5/24/25 - 9/7/25; Outside NE Zone (LMB Only) 9/8/25 - 2/22/26
- Catch-and-Release: Outside NE Zone 5/10/25 - 5/23/25; Outside NE Zone (SMB Only) 9/8/25 - 2/22/26
- Notes: Again, hopefully changing soon (check DNR listings)
- Click for All of Minnesota's Bass Fishing Rules
New Hampshire Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: No closed season; Catch & Release Only May 15 - June 15
- Catch-and-Release: Year-round
- Notes: Always check current listings
- Click for All of New Hampshire's Bass Fishing Rules
New Jersey Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: No closed season; Catch & Release Only April 15 - June 15
- Catch-and-Release: Year-round
- Notes: Some exceptions apply for Lunker Bass Lakes -check local listings
- Click for All of New Jersey's Bass Fishing Rules
New York Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: No closed season; Catch & Release Only December 1 - June 14
- Catch-and-Release: Year-round
- Notes: Artificial lures only during catch and release
- Click for All of New York's Bass Fishing Rules
Pennsylvania Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: No closed season; Catch & Release Only April 12 - June 13
- Catch-and-Release: Year-round
- Notes: Pennsylvania has a Big Bass Program with special restrictions for certain waters.
- Click for All of Pennsylvania's Bass Fishing Rules
Vermont Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: No closed season; Catch & Release Only 2nd Sat. in June to March 15
- Catch-and-Release: Year-round
- Notes: Special regulations may apply for Lake Champlain
- Click for All of Vermont's Bass Fishing Rules
Wisconsin Bass Fishing Seasons
- Open/Harvest: Northern Zone: (LMB Only) First Saturday in May through the first Sunday in March; Northern Zone: (SMB Only) Third Saturday in June through the first Sunday in March; Southern Zone: (all bass) First Saturday in May through the first Sunday in March
- Catch-and-Release: Year-round
- Notes: Lots of variations for specific fisheries -check local listings
- Click for All of Wisconsin's Bass Fishing Rules
So, if you’ve ever wondered when you can go bass fishing near you, the short answer is almost always. Just make sure you know which seasons are catch-and-release only.
Oh, and just a quick mention, Alaska is our only state that doesn’t have bass fishing.
Make Every Season a Bass Season
Having lived the in the South for the past ten years, where bass fishing is open year round, it’s hard to imagine a time I couldn’t just go fishing when I wanted. For those of you in the few restricted states, I remember feeling your pain. But remember, those closed seasons can be a great time to study maps, organize tackle, practice your best knots, learn the best ways to catch bassbass fishing near me, tune up boat motors, and practice pitching and flipping into a coffee cup in front of the television. So, check your regulations, stay sharp, and make the most of every chance you get to go bass fishing near you.