Why a Motocross Star Launching a Fishing Brand Actually Makes Perfect Sense

It doesn’t initially feel likely that fishing and motocross share many participants or fans, but at their core, they’re built on a similar foundation. Yes, motocross is very physical while fishing is more cerebral, but neither is a team sport.

A shared mindset between two solo sports

While pro MX riders and pro anglers do have “teammates” in the form of shared sponsors, success, or failure, is 100 percent the result of each competitor’s preparation, focus, instincts and execution. That individualistic mindset common to both sports makes the launch of Rivell Fishing by one of motocross’ biggest stars, Malcolm Stewart, seem like a natural.

Introducing Rivell by Malcolm Stewart. | Rivell | FXR

Fishing offers balance

From 2011 Rookie of the Year, to 2016 AMA Supercross 250 Champion, to 2025 Tampa 450 Supercross Main Event winner, Stewart has been performing under pressure for years. But away from the track, he finds calm and balance through fishing. As Stewart puts it, “Fishing has been part of my life since day one. It’s always been something I’ve gone back to away from racing.”

Fishing has always been there

Stewart’s lifelong connection to the water is the foundation of his new, premium, fishing apparel brand Rivell Fishing. He describes the brand in simple, personal terms: “Rivell Fishing represents who I am off the track and the lifestyle I truly live.”

Why FXR is the right partner

While Rivell Fishing operates as Stewart’s own independent brand, the clothing line launch is supported by FXR Pro Fish as a distribution partner. That makes perfect sense, too. FXR has a long history in motocross apparel and has been producing some very high-quality fishing gear over the past several years.

“We’re excited to support Malcolm with the launch of Rivell Fishing,” said Milt Reimer, President of FXR Racing. “Rivell is Malcolm’s vision, and our role is to support the brand from a distribution and execution standpoint.”

What Rivell is bringing to fishing

Cool style, practical protection, and high-performance—Rivell Fishing. | Rivell | FXR

Expect Rivell Fishing to deliver value, comfort, protection, and authentic style on and off the water. This initial debut includes t-shirts, hoodies, headwear, and lightweight UV-protective performance shirts and hoodies. And with FXR’s involvement you know this gear is developed with a performance-first mindset, focusing on durability, comfort, and functionality in real-world fishing conditions.

Per the press release: Stewart will represent Rivell Fishing throughout the 2026 racing season while competing with the Rockstar Husqvarna team in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the outdoor season of Pro Motocross, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, culminating in the SMX Playoffs and World Championship Final.

And get ready for the full Rivell Fishing lineup to launch in early 2026.

When Other Sports Start Pointing Back to Fishing

Is this Malcolm Stewart x Rivell + FXR collab part of a new trend? It turns out there are lots of athletes in other sports who love fishing. And there are lots of new audiences and potential anglers out there, just waiting for their favorite star player to let them know fishing is cool.

