The Starting Spot: Win Howell’s Boat, a FFS Compromise, and Bass Hall of Fame Grants

-For a $100 entry you can have a chance to win Bassmaster Elite Pro Randy Howell’s boat—and the proceeds raise money for charity. Good deal!



-Longtime bass fishing media guy, Shaye Baker, runs through his thoughts on forward-facing sonar and shares his plan for using it in the future. It’s a good, balanced, open-minded discussion.



-The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame does a lot of great stuff to preserve the sport and keep it moving forward into the future. This year they’ve help fund six projects across the country that will improve bass fishing opportunities for everyone. Great work!

Enter Howell’s 15th annual King’s Home charity boat giveaway

by Solomon Glenn

From a story on Bassmaster.com: The Bassmaster Elite Series season is a wrap, and it’s time once again to WIN Randy Howell’s fully rigged Ranger/Yamaha tour boat, while helping kids and ladies in need at King’s Home!



Howell’s boat giveaway is in its 15th year and has had a huge impact on the King’s Home charity by raising over $3.7 million to date. Not only is this year a huge milestone by being the 15th year, but Howell is hoping to well surpass the $4 million mark with a goal of breaking the single-year record and reaching $500,000 raised. …MORE.

Is It Possible To Use Forward-Facing Sonar Without Selling Your Soul?

by Shaye Baker

From an article on Wired2Fish.com: Is it possible to use forward-facing sonar without selling your soul? Perhaps that’s a little bit of a goading way to put it, but that is in essence the question I have been asking myself these last couple of years. The vast majority of anglers have dug their heels in on this topic, one way or the other. They either want to use it all the time with no restrictions, or they want the tech in its entirety banned from tournaments and made illegal.



But I find myself still riding the fence. Is there a place to land in the middle? Is that too much to ask in the partisan and polarizing modern world? Here’s what I think…MORE.

HOF Awards Grants to Fund Six More Projects

by Bass Fishing Hall of Fame

From a story on BassFishingHOF.com: As part of its mission to celebrate, promote and preserve the sport of bass fishing, the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors is again providing financial support to numerous conservation projects that will benefit grassroots efforts to improve the sport.



Over the past six years, the BFHOF has provided grants totaling over $127,000 to local bass fishing clubs and other organizations working with state fishery management agencies for various conservation projects.



“Thanks to our substantial fundraising success this year, we are prepared to offer nearly $20,000 in additional donations beyond our traditional conservation grants,” said BFHOF conservation committee chair Gene Gilliland…MORE.

