Best Practices for an Epic Fly Fishing Road Trip
“It’s true that fly fishing takes us to some of the most beautiful, pristine places in the world, but getting there involves a lot of staring out the window, looking at telephone poles, and counting the miles to the next bathroom break.”
I’m gearing up for one of many fishing road trips this summer, and the above sentence from Steve Duda’s River Songs has been on my mind. Travel can be a pain, or it can be a great part of the experience – if you do it right.
Bring a Friend
There’s nothing wrong with solo fishing trips – sometimes fishing buddies are busy, or you want some time to yourself. That said, nothing keeps a long car ride moving like someone to talk to in the passenger seat. If they’ll chip in for gas, that’s a friend worth bringing along.
Keep a Notebook
Journal your trip, especially if it’s a trip you think you might want to take again. When a year goes by between trips, it gets tough to remember which stretch of river you fished or the name of the fly shop that sold you a fly that absolutely killed. It may feel like a chore to write things down, but you’ll thank yourself later.
Have a Backup Plan
Rivers blow out, water temps spike, fish decide not to eat – things happen. The difference between trip derailment and a slight hiccup often comes down to planning.
For example: If the main stem of a river is unfishable, you can often find better fishing in one of its tributaries – and it’ll help a great deal if you’ve thought ahead and thrown a 3 or 4 weight rod and reel in the truck.
Be Thoughtful With Your Music
This is always important, but it’s hugely important if you’re traveling with others. It’s ill-advised to subject yourself to the same playlist on repeat over multiple days, but it’s downright disrespectful to do it to someone else. Come prepared with some options, and consider bringing a podcast or audiobook to switch things up.
Leave Time to Explore
Not just different waters, but the places that they run through. You don’t have to plan big outings – just stopping into a roadside restaurant or grabbing an early morning gas station breakfast can give you a sense of the place you’ve traveled to and round out a trip in a meaningful way. Finding new fish is great, but so are new places and new people.