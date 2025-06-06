Chetola Resort | A Blue Ridge Mountain Fly Fishing Gem
I had a chance this week to fish with Dom Costello, head fly fishing guide at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. An excellent angler and instructor, he runs a professional, well-run fly fishing program. Chetola is one of only two Orvis-endorsed fishing lodges in the state, and I came in with high hopes.
The Fly Fishing Program
Chetola’s guiding program was built by Dustin Coffey, winner of the 2024 Orvis Fly Fishing Guide of the Year award. There’s no award more prestigious in the guiding industry, and it’s a reflection of Chetola’s excellence, as well as his own. Coffey has since left the program in the more-than-capable hands of Dom Costello, and the operation continues to thrive.
The Resort
Chetola features 50 beautiful lodge rooms, several fully-equipped condos, a lakeside restaurant, fitness center, and spa. The 78-acre resort is located between downtown Blowing Rock and the Blue Ridge Parkway, and it’s a short, beautiful drive to get to either one.
I stayed in one of the resort’s mountain condos, and I was far more comfortable than I’ve been on any fishing trip I can remember.
Blue Ridge Mountain Fly Fishing
When I met Dom for a day of fishing, his first words were “There are so many things we can do today.” It’s a short drive to Tennessee to float the famed Watauga or South Holston rivers – and if you’re interested in wade fishing, there’s no shortage of beautiful freestone streams easily accessible from the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Wild rainbows, browns, and native brook trout surround Chetola Resort – and Blowing Rock’s temperate climate allows for productive fishing all year long.
Chetola Sporting Reserve
If the endless public water options aren’t enough, Chetola’s 67-acre Sporting Reserve – located within the beautiful gated Blue Ridge Mountain Club – offers miles of exceptional private water trout fishing.
The reserve has an archery range, rifle and pistol range, sporting clays course, and a 5-stand clay station too – if you’re interested. No matter what you choose to get into, the drive through the remarkable Blue Ridge Mountain Club is well worth the trip in its own right.
The Full Package
A fly fishing outfitter is only as good as its guides, and Chetola’s are top-notch. Dom and his team bring years of local knowledge and experience, and an excitement for Blue Ridge Mountain fly fishing that’s contagious. Between the wild trout, beautiful scenery, and excellent instruction – you’d be hard-pressed to find a more professional, enjoyable fly fishing lodge than Chetola Resort.