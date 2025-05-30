Fishing

Grand Rapids Smallmouth Bass: A Great City and an Exceptional Fishery

In Grand Rapids, after you've caught your fill of steelhead, you can switch rivers and chase big, aggressive smallmouth bass. Here's how.

Ken Baldwin

Catching fat, chunky smallies on four-inch streamers.
Catching fat, chunky smallies on four-inch streamers. / photo by Ken Baldwin

This is #3 of a three-part series on the city of Grand Rapids, MI, and its fly fishing.
Part 1: Why Grand Rapids Should Be Your Next Unexpected Fly Fishing Hotspot
Part 2: Fly Fishing for Steelhead Just Minutes Outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan

The Smallmouth Bass

The Algonquin name for the smallmouth bass is Achigan, or "one which fights." The name fits. The smallmouth is a fish with anger issues. When a smallie hits a topwater plug, there seems to be an extra attitude that the fish brings along with it. It's not enough for a smallmouth to eat the fly that you are dragging across the top of the water; it has to hurt it, it brings meanness to the fight...and this is why I love the smallmouth bass, the more anger and meanness the better.

Fly Fishing for Grand Rapids Smallmouth

On my last full day in Grand Rapids, I head out of the city to fish with guide Capt. Tom Werkman, co-owner of Workman's Outfitters, along with his son Max Werkman. Like the steelheading I did the day before, the travel time from Grand Rapids to the smallmouth fishing is less than an hour.

Pre-spawn

It's April 16th, and the projected weather report is cold and clear. According to Tom, the fish are in pre-spawn, with the spawn expected to occur within the next two weeks. This means the fish are starting to move and position themselves in deep water that is close to the shallow water where they will spawn. The smallmouth will also be in a feeding mode to build up reserves since they won't be eating once the spawn starts. This is all good news.

Our Fly Fishing Tools

Because our quarry will be actively feeding in deeper water, we are throwing big streamers on a sinking line. This isn't much different than how we fished for the steelhead the day before. I'm using a 7-weight G. Loomis rod, the Ross Evolution R fly reel, and Scientific Angler Sonar Titan 3D SINK I/2/3 fly line.

A box full of streamers to fish the rivers near Grand Rapids, Michigan
Which one has the magic today? / photo by Ken Baldwin

Big Streamers For Aggressive Fish

The streamers are 4 inches, and the colors that worked best are black or a blond/black/orange combo. We tried other colors, but it wasn't until we used the two colors I mentioned that we started hooking up. My retrieve was a slow retrieve, but with violent, big strips. I'd yank the line to get the streamer to jump forward, and then a long pause. Sometimes during the pause, I'd jiggle the fly line to give the streamer an erratic, slight movement.

A streamer fly for smallmouth bass fishing near Grand Rapids, Michigan.
One of the productive streamers for the day. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Violent and Aggressive

Most of my strikes came during the pause, except the last and biggest fish of the day. That fish jumped on the streamer at the beginning of an aggressive strip and yanked the line out of my hand. The hit was violent and sudden. Luckily for me, the hook set, and I recovered the line. An aggressive hit from a fish when fishing streamers is a feeling like no other.

A smallmouth bass in a river near Grand Rapids, Michigan.
A big chunk of a smallmouth that yanked the line out of my hand. / photo by Ken Baldwin

A Great Day On The Water

I don't remember how many fish we caught. I know we did well, and I know I had a blast doing it. Tom Werkman put me in good position to make the right casts. His knowledge of the fishery was excellent, and he made the right adjustments to put us on fish.

A City Worth Visiting

Before this trip, I knew next to zero about Grand Rapids. That's all changed after spending a few days exploring the city and fishing the surrounding rivers. Grand Rapids is a great city with friendly people and plenty to do and see. There are not many places in the U.S. where you can wake up in a nice hotel, drive forty minutes, fly fish productive steelhead and smallmouth bass waters, and then be back in town by early evening to explore and enjoy a vibrant city. KB

My Equipment List

Read Next:

feed

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

Home/Destinations