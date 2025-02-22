Honoring International Women’s Day: A Dream Fly Fishing Trip for Women
I recently saw data showing that as of 2023, women make up 31% of all fly anglers in the U.S. At first, this was a surprise—until I got to thinking about it.
Fly Casting Is More Finesse Than Force
I remembered when I was guiding more and writing less—part of the gig was teaching clients who needed it how to cast. As a general rule, women tended to learn faster than men. Men had a tendency to muscle the cast, while women were more inclined to feel the cast and get into a good rhythm. When it came time to take instruction, men’s egos would get in the way—women, not so much.
March 8th-International Women's Day
In recognition of International Women's Day, I want to shine a light on a woman who is living a fly fishing life in a BIG WAY, plus share an opportunity for all female fly anglers to participate in a fly fishing week that is made of the stuff of dreams.
A Woman Leading the Way
Mary Grigsby's fly fishing abilities came to my attention when I was watching the film Bitter Water. In a short segment, a woman stands on a beach, launching a booming cast into the Sea of Cortez. Right away, I wanted to know—who is this woman, and where’d she learn to cast like that?
Mary learned to fly fish while working in New York City in the finance industry. She didn't start slow by fishing small creeks for stocked trout. She jumped right into the thick of it, using heavy fly rods to fish the surf and riptides of Montauk for striped bass. That explains the impressive cast I saw her make in the film.
Connected to Baja
Her family had a history of traveling to Baja when she was growing up. Her aunt and uncle were surfers who built a house there, and as a kid, Mary would visit regularly. She loved it, and as an adult, she knew she wanted to buy a house in a small town called Agua Amara.
COVID Helped With the Decision
In 2020, during COVID, she decided to pull the trigger. She bought a house in Agua Amara and turned her dream into reality.
The Fish Ranch—A Fly Fishing Creative Hub
She now owns an eclectic business called The Fish Ranch. It's part fly shop, part art gallery, and part social hub—it offers hosted trips, day trips, guided services, and accommodations. She also sells an assortment of flies: some tied by local guides, some by well-known national tiers, and some commercially produced.
Basically, The Fish Ranch is a passion project, a reflection of Mary’s personality. She gets to fly fish in an environment most of us can only dream of. She connects other anglers to the area, runs a creative business, and raises her son in a place filled with nature and the sea.
A Hosted Fly Fishing Trip for Women Only
The Fish Ranch and its services are open to everyone—whether you’re visiting for a day, a week, doing a DIY trip, or hiring a guide. Mary will set you up.
A Special Week for Women Anglers
But once a year, she hosts a week-long fly fishing getaway for women only. It’s a celebration of female anglers, for female anglers—complete with good food, drinks, casting practice, yoga if you want it, and special events. Oh, and some of the most exciting fishing you’ll ever experience.
If you've never fished saltwater before, get ready—you're about to hook into the biggest and strongest fish of your fly fishing life.
A Fight You Won't Forget
Any fish in saltwater over 25 pounds with an open sea to run? Be ready, hope you have a quality drag, and hang on. It'll take you down to your backing—probably a few times. It will fight with endurance, strength, and speed.
An Experience You Won't Forget
Saltwater fly fishing is a different animal. It’s a full-body experience. Heart pounding, arms burning, high fives all around.
A Fly Fishing Paradise
Your lodging for the week? Right on the water—crystal-clear and aquamarine. The air temps are in the 70s to 80s, and the water is warm. Shorts and a sun hoodie will work just fine.
Seven hours in the mornings are dedicated to guided boat trips (pangas) targeting roosterfish, African pompano, tuna, bluefin trevally, jack crevalle, snapper, dorado, yellowtail, and more. Afternoons are yours to relax, fish the beach, or jump on a SUP.
A Meal Worthy of the Memories
On the last night, you'll visit a local ranch—Rancho Cacachilas and sit down to a farm-to-table meal.
Living It to the Fullest
This really is a rare opportunity— a trip for female anglers, organized and run by a female angler. It is an opportunity to grow your fly fishing skills, bond with other women, and land the fish of a lifetime—all in a spectacular setting. KB
Want to experience this trip for yourself? Reach out to The Fish Ranch and make it happen. And if you want to see what it looks like, tap on this link - "Bitter Water" to watch the short film.