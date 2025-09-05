Pristine Rivers and Dinosaur Brown Trout: Arkansas Is a Hidden Gem for Fly Fishing
A question I get asked all the time is What is your favorite fish to fish for, and how? I can't answer that. I love to fish, and other than trolling, I enjoy most all forms of fishing. But I can say this: casting big, meaty streamers with a fly rod to even bigger and meatier brown trout is in the top 5 of my favorites.
Not a Bad Life
If, for some Twilight Zone reason, I was only allowed to fish a streamer for brown trout on the White River in Arkansas, for the rest of my life, I'd be OK with that; that wouldn't be a bad life.
Everything I Need
What is missing in that combo? The White River is a beautiful, healthy river and fishery. Arkansas is a great state that values its natural resources, has a deep outdoor culture, and treats fishing not just as recreation but as a way of life. Add in the year-round seasons, the chance at true trophy browns, and the sense of community among anglers there, and count me in.
It's Becoming Known
Arkansas is quietly building itself as one of the best fly fishing destinations in the U.S., and deservedly so. Why not? Unlike other states, which must monitor and sometimes close down their fisheries during the summer due to warm water or low river conditions, Arkansas tailwaters maintain consistent, cold, and nutrient-rich flows that keep the fish healthy and strong all year round.
Guide Steve Dally
Earlier this summer, I visited Arkansas to fish the White River for big brown trout. I hired Steve Dally, owner of Steve Dally Outfitters, because he has the reputation of being the best and most experienced guide on the river. Before I met him, I watched a marketing video on YouTube from Sage fly rods that featured Steve. After viewing, I was convinced he's who I want to fish with.
Getting There
Getting to the White River is easy. I flew into the Arkansas Clinton National Airport and drove a rental car for 3 hours heading North to the town of Mountain Home. It was an easy, uncrowded drive through scenic Arkansas country. I stayed in an inexpensive Airbnb.
A Boat Built for the White River
I met Steve at the boat ramp early the next morning. We threw all our gear into a specialized White River jon boat. The boat is extra long, and I'd never seen one like it before. It was a jon boat on steroids.
Size Matters
Steve made it clear that we're after big browns, and these fish want big meals. In the YouTube video that Sage made, I remember Steve saying, "We have sculpins here that are 5 and 6 inches long, so you don't throw a size 10 woolly bugger, not on the big water."
Meat and Potatoes
He then proceeded to open a fly box full of big slabs of fur and feathers. I was prepared, bringing a Sage and a Hardy 8-weight fly rod, and my reels were loaded with Scientific Angler Sonar Titan 3D fly line. I was properly geared to throw the XL streamers that Steve had tied up.
Shifting Gears
I didn't jump right into the fishing, though. It was early morning, and the river looked surreal with mist coming off of it. Sometimes the beauty of a place stops you and makes you take notice. The water is deep, slow-moving, green, and clear. The trees that cocoon the river are also lush and green. It is all-encompassing and has a feel to it that matches its beauty.
The Fishing
It's not difficult or highly technical fly fishing. I find it similar to fishing for river smallmouth. I cast the streamer as close to the bank as possible. I throw to logs, structure, drop-offs, and cover. Let the streamer sink and then work it back; vary the intensity of the stripping. Change it up on speeds, and make sure you pause. Do this until you find a pattern that works.
A Variety of Fish and Techniques
The White River is famous for its brown trout fishery, but it also has a population of rainbow, brook, and cutthroat trout. Around noon, when the sun was right above us, we switched over to drifting nymphs. After doing this for a couple of hours, Steve took me to a stretch of the river where he knew we could get some fish on dry flies.
Just Add Water
My day fishing with Steve turned out to be a fun and satisfying one. I brought all my own gear, but you don't need to. Steve can supply his clients with Sage rods, reels, and other necessary fishing gear if needed. Just show up and be ready for a full day of fishing.
Arkansas On The Calendar
This will become a yearly trip for me. I think next year I'll get some smallmouth bass fishing in and explore some of the other rivers that I hear have a great brown trout streamer bite.
Southern Hospitality With a Progressive Edge
The only thing I would change in my trip is to add an extra day so I can explore downtown Little Rock. I spent part of a day checking out the city and wish I could have stayed longer. Little Rock successfully blends southern hospitality with a progressive edge.
There is a district called The River Market that is set along the Arkansas River just East of downtown. It is one of the city’s most vibrant and interesting areas, with restaurants, shops, and events. I would have hung out there and tried my best to put on another five pounds of Southern cooking.
Visit Arkansas to Find Out For Yourself
Arkansas is a great state that flies under the radar, and that's a plus for any angler who has suffered the crowded rivers and high prices out West. Fishing is an integral part of Arkansas culture and is not treated as a "tourist attraction." Prices are fair, people are friendly, and the White River has dinosaur brown trout. That's a quality fly fishing destination in my book. KB
"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" –Flip Pallot