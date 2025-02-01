The Best Time to Fly Fish for Redfish in Charleston? Winter. Here’s Why.
Here’s something about fly fishing for redfish in Charleston, SC, that may surprise you—winter in the Lowcountry can be the best time of year to catch redfish. It’s definitely my favorite. So why don’t more fly anglers give it a shot?
Winter Fly Fishing in Charleston: Fewer Crowds, Comfortable Weather, More Redfish
There are a few things that make winter my favorite season for fly fishing. The weather is comfortable—usually cool from December on—which is a welcome change from summer’s brutal heat, humidity, and swarms of biting bugs. The water is also less crowded with boats since the tourist rush has thinned out, and many local anglers are in a deer stand or duck blind. Plus, the water is clear on most days, making sight fishing easier. When your guide says, "Fish at one o'clock, thirty feet, moving right to left," you’ll actually be able to see what they’re talking about.
And the best part? Redfish school up on mud flats adjacent to the marsh. And when I say "school up," I mean big groups—sometimes up to 100 fish—just sitting out in the open.
Charleston Slows Down When the Fly Fishing Picks Up
Last week, I managed to sneak away from Haddrell's, the fly shop I manage here in Charleston, to meet up with a friend for a few hours of fly fishing. Winter slows things down around town, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the "offseason" lull and go fishing.
We get on the water at the end of the incoming tide, The water was high and just starting to fall out of the marsh. My buddy Wade eased us into a spot where he likes to catch speckled trout while waiting for the tide to drop. After a few casts, Wade hooked into a feisty trout. It would have made for great table fare, but today was all catch and release.
I caught a couple of trout on a small shrimp pattern we sell at the shop, but after a few more casts, the bite slowed.
Finding the Schools Can Mean a Double Hook-up
We moved to a creek that usually holds baitfish—and, in turn, redfish. I am on the poling platform and my buddy is on point. Soon, we spotted a small group of reds feeding aggressively. From the looks of the airborne minnows, the reds were ambushing baitfish against a long oyster rake.
Wade cast an A to Z fly, and one fish broke from the pack and grabs it. Not wanting to spook the school, he worked the fish to the middle of the creek. I slid down from the platform, picked up my 7wt, and made a quick cast to the remaining reds still grouped along the bank.
I had a Drum Beater tied on, a black-and-purple fly that usually does the trick. After a few casts, another red crushed my offering. We had a double hook-up.
Why Charleston Winters Are Perfect for Fly Anglers
It’s not always this easy during winter fly fishing, but it’s usually easier than harder. Which brings me back to my original question—why don’t more fly anglers target winter redfish?
Charleston can be a red-hot destination for fly anglers during the months of Dec.- Feb. The town boasts some of the best restaurants in the country, hotel prices drop, tourist crowds thin out, and the fishing is comfortable and productive. Added bonuses, the fish school up, they’re hungry, and you’ll have the water mostly to yourself.
If you are suffering from the winter blues and haven't wet a line in a while, give yourself a break and plan a trip to Charleston. Better yet, bring your partner or spouse and make it a couples’ getaway. Charleston has been voted "Best City in the U.S." by Travel + Leisure readers for twelve years running. With less crowds and reduced rates, winter is the best kept secret for fly fishing and enjoying all the Lowcountry has to offer.
Haddrell’s Point Fin to Feather Fly Shop Doings
If you make it to Charleston, swing by Haddrell’s for our monthly fly-tying night. On February 5th, Scotty Davis will be tying his original Drum Beater pattern along with one other fly. We’ll have complimentary tying vices and tools set up so you can tie along.
Expect good stories, plenty of fishing lies, and some solid info sprinkled in. Stop by, say hello, and be sure to hit the water while in Charleston.