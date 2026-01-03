The Lower Niagara River Isn’t What I Thought—Especially With a Fly Rod
I had a busy season of travel and fishing in 2025. Africa. Puerto Rico. Montana. Florida. Everything from big water to warm water to postcard water. I even shared a good stretch of river with a group of crocs feeding on a dead elephant. Not joking.
Unknown Waters
One of those trips took me somewhere I’d never been—and, if I’m being honest, somewhere that wasn’t high on my travel list: the Lower Niagara River in upstate New York.
I’ve heard the fishing in upstate New York is good, but it never registered as a fishing destination. You don’t read many articles on it, you don’t see postcard photos or calendars filled with beautiful images. It's just not on the tip of the tongue when you talk about fishing, especially fly fishing.
Never Say No to Fishing
Early last year, I received an offer to fish the Lower Niagara. I had a lot of travel scheduled for the summer; my time at home would be scarce. I was hesitant to add another trip.
Smart Friends
Kurt Mazurek—my fellow editor at Fishing On SI—heard about my trip and my not going. Kurt is a fishy guy, a bass guy, and someone who’s been in the industry a long time. He told me flat out that I’d be a fool to pass on it, and that it would be one of the best trips of the year. "Cancel another trip, take the wife out to a fancy dinner, but go fish the Lower Niagara."
The Lower Niagara
I couldn’t have been more wrong about my judgment of the Lower Niagara River — or what the town where I'd be staying was like. In spring, upstate New York is green, warming, clean, and coming to life. My big surprise, or one of them, because there were a lot, is that Lewiston is not an industrial town using the river. It felt more like a village town built along the river. It's not an eyesore, that's for sure.
The Fishing
The Lower Niagara has big smallmouth bass, and lots of them. They move into the river from Lake Ontario. The marina I'm fishing out of is a little over 6 miles upriver from where the river dumps into the lake.
Smallmouth Vs Smallmouth
I tend to put smallmouth into two categories. River smallies, which usually run on the smaller side, are extra strong from living in constant current. And Lake smallies that get big because they have room to grow, and slow deep water to lie around and get fat in. They are strong, just not "river-strong."
The Best of Both
In my unscientific opinion, Lower Niagara smallmouth feel like a hybrid of the two. They have the room of Lake Ontario to grow big, but spend a lot of time in the river current hunting for food. The result is a big fish that’s river-strong.
Familiar Waters
The fishing was straightforward and familiar. We mainly worked shorelines, drifting downstream and occasionally holding with the trolling motor when we found fish. And we found fish.
My Smallmouth Bass Rig For Great Lake's Fish
I fished two rods: a 9' St. Croix Evos 8-weight and an 8'10" St. Croix Tannic Bass 8-weight. Both were rigged with Scientific Anglers Sonar Titan 3D Sink lines. Here's a plug: Scientific Angler sinking lines are among my favorites for their performance. I've used them for everything from brown trout in Arkansas to tigerfish in Africa, and I'll keep using them because they make fishing with a sinking line easy.
Watch and Learn
I was here with a group of other anglers, all of whom were using conventional tackle. I was the only fly-fishing guy. They had all fished this river before and started catching right off the bat. I was the new invite, so I knew enough to throw a Clouser and mostly study the conventional guys on the first day.
The Spro Jerkbait
It was pretty clear by mid-day that a Spro mcstick Jerkbait 110+1 in Gray Ghost was catching the most fish. I knew that if I could make a streamer move like a jerkbait, I’d catch fish.
The Drunk and Disorderly
The steamer that gave me the best "jerkbait" action was a Drunk and Disorderly. Because of the shape of its head, it would slash left and right when stripped back. It worked like a charm.
The Technique That Led to Big Fish
I cast anywhere from 30 to 60 feet, depending on our position, and let the line sink between 6 and 13 feet. After my streamer reached the depth I wanted, I’d give it an aggressive, long pull—about two and a half to three feet—to make it jump forward. I’d pause, then give another long pull followed by a few short shakes, then another long pull. I mixed it up with variations of this retrieve.
Move Like a Jerkbait
The long, violent strips in my retrieve were to make the streamer move like a jerkbait. Most of my strikes came on the pause or right as the fly lunged forward after a pause. A big smallmouth feels like you’ve stuck a tree trunk, and then fight on.
A Fly Rod Should Equal the Task
When I wanted to fish deeper, I switched to a large Clouser minnow rigged on the stout St. Croix Tannic Bass rod, letting it sink and hopping it along the bottom. The shorter, beefier rod was good for hooking and horsing the fish up from the deep.
Lewiston, NY
When I travel to fish, I’m mostly focused on the fishing. Anything outside that, I want it to be easy and not require much energy to accomplish. I stayed in Lewiston, New York at the Niagara Crossing Hotel. The location and layout of the hotel made the stay easy.
Everything Was in Walking Distance
I fished hard all day, cleaned up at the hotel, walked to Center Street a few blocks away. The street is lined with restaurants and shops. I’d sit down to a good dinner, have a beer, walked Center Street to wind down, grab a pastry and coffee, and went back to my room to crash.
Location, Location, Location
The hotel is located just off the river. You walk out the front door, across the parking lot, and then to the Village of Lewiston Marina & Launch Ramp, where you can meet your guide for pickup.
It's a simple hotel, clean, friendly and optimally located so your focus can be on the fishing.
By The Way
The Lower Niagara is also known for brown trout, lake trout, steelhead, walleye, musky, and salmon. I snuck in a half day of steelhead fishing and landed three fish in just a couple of hours. Next spring, I’m bringing a spey rod and dedicating a whole day to steelheading.
The Best Guide
Frank Campbell is the best you will find in the area.. He's been fishing the Lower Niagara and surrounding waters for 25+ years, and averages 200 days a year on the water. He lives and breathes this fishery. He’ll get you on fish, will instruct if needed, and knows when to let you fish without over-coaching. Plus he mixes it up with more than 20 years of stories and humor. It all makes for a great day on the river.
I’m Going Back
I was wrong about the Lower Niagara. My ignorance almost cost me a great week of fishing. It ranks among my best trips of the year. I'm comparing that to Africa, Alaska, Montana, and the Bahamas. I know that sounds crazy, but for pure fishing pleasure, catching fish, and the quality of fish in a nice environment, it rates enough so that I'm going back next Spring. —Ken Baldwin Follow me on my X account
"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot
You Might Also Like These Fly Fishing Destination Related Articles:
Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI, where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His writing and photography have appeared in Men's Journal, Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, and the American Angler. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing guide in Alaska, which gave him opportunities to hang out with and photograph the Alaskan brown bear. His experience photographing the brown bear helped him land a job with the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2, narrated by David Attenborough. If you dig deep enough in Ken's resume, you will see that he played the terrorist "Mulkey" in the film Die Hard 2 before fly fishing took over his life. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.Follow foxalear