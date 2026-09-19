The Maldives Beyond the Beach: A Sportfishing Paradise

The Maldives offers world-class fishing that far too many anglers overlook. That is a pity, because even a few hours of trolling can produce massive wahoo, bonito, and barracuda. Sailfish and marlin—including blue marlin—also patrol these waters.

"Fishing is deeply embedded in Maldivian culture," said Mohamed Janah, Group Chairman of JIH Global & HARIM Group.

In some parts of the world, a family weekend might revolve around a worship service or a backyard barbecue. In the Maldives, it often means heading out on the water—and later eating what you caught.

I witnessed that connection firsthand. A long day of trolling bagged a delicious wahoo: dinner secured by the same ocean that has sustained Maldivian families for generations. At the same time, the deckhands jumped into a small speedboat and sped out to some secret spot for jigging. A few speedboats joined them in the fading light.

When I spoke to him the next day, he said he had returned with nothing. Making me glad I hadn't spent a sleepless night rocking along the waves in a small boat.

The Maldives has changed enormously over the past half-century. The country's tourism industry began with the "one island, one resort" model before expanding into guesthouse tourism, allowing visitors to experience life in local communities. Sportfishing offers another opportunity to bring travelers closer to the culture rather than simply placing them beside a beautiful beach, under a warm sun, with a cold beverage in hand.

Mohamed Janah smiles at the offices of Hotels and Resort Construction, Maldives, where he is founder and chairman. Janah is a construction leader in his native country | HARIM

For Janah, that connection is personal.

"When I was in high school, getting a chance to go out—especially around Fisherman's Day—was something special," he said. "I went on an expedition and was exposed to the reality of fishing... It is in our blood."

Fishing Has Deep Cultural Roots In The Maldives

Fishing has also played an important role in the Maldives' economic development. Traditionally, Maldivian fishermen relied on sail-powered vessels. The arrival of mechanized boats, supported in part by Japanese assistance during the 1970s, transformed the industry. Although some initially feared engine noise might drive fish away, motorization let crews travel farther, stay at sea longer, and bring home larger catches.

Today, Maldivian vessels can undertake trips lasting nearly a week in pursuit of large yellowfin tuna. Their catch supplies processing plants and canneries before being exported to markets worldwide. That commercial tradition provides the skills, maritime knowledge, and infrastructure needed to build a larger sportfishing industry.

A fishing rig in the Maldives on one of the Magicland boats - part of the Harim maritime division. | Harim

"For the Maldives, developing sportfishing is also about maintaining the country's momentum as a luxury destination. It's also about maintaining a link to our culture," said Jasim Janah, Group CCO of JIH Global & HARIM Group, and CEO of Polaris Navigators, HARIM’s maritime division.

Magicland Maldives Is An Angler's Paradise

Magicland Yachting, a venture launched by the Janah family, allows anglers to pursue some of the Indian Ocean's most prized game fish without sacrificing comfort. Catching a large wahoo can be all in a day's work here. The group's captains target the entrances to the atolls – these are superhighways on ramps for marine life and prime grounds to catch big fish.

Magicland's guests have brought aboard tuna, grouper, snapper, sailfish, and marlin. Giant trevally—one of the trendiest and most sought-after game fish in modern sportfishing—also occurs across the Maldives' extensive reef systems.

The 65-foot yacht has three ensuite cabins and a sophisticated electronic setup. Because anglers are rarely far from one of the Maldives' nearly 1,200 islands, internet access is generally available—making it possible to livestream a catch, send photographs home, or even catch up on work emails between fishing grounds. Itineraries offer chances to swim with sharks and visit the remote islands rarely visited by tourists. The on-board chef is ready to expertly prepare your catch as well.

The Bottom Line: A Destination Not To Be Missed

That mixture of adventure, luxury, and accessibility gives the Maldives an advantage over more isolated fishing destinations. The country already possesses a global tourism brand, a large maritime sector, and generations of fishing expertise. What it has not yet done is fully tell that story to the international angling community.

The Maldives may be famous for overwater villas and honeymoons, but beyond the infinity pools is a country whose identity was forged at sea. For visitors willing to trade the sun lounger for a fighting chair, the rewards can be considerably larger—and much harder to reel in.