Unforgettable Fly Fishing in Chile: The Lessons I Learned in Patagonia
This article comes via Brian O'Keefe as a guest writer for Fishing On SI. Brian is a highly regarded fly fishing photographer, fly casting champion, and travels the world in search of amazing locations to fish.
I just returned from Chilean Patagonia, where I fished with locals and guides for large brown and rainbow trout. We put to use many specific, localized techniques that proved highly effective. Knowing them can really improve an angler’s catch rate, in Chile and in your home waters. Here's what worked.
Fast Sinking Fly Lines in Rivers
Large trout aren’t often seen suspended in eddies or sipping small mayflies. Instead, they hold near submerged logs, deep pools, and boulders. Using a fast, sinking-tip fly line increases your odds when streamer fishing.
Know Where the Big Fish Like to Hang Out
Big trout tend to feed at night and aren’t easily drawn to a streamer near the surface. Getting the fly down in the water column and in their grill can trigger an attack by an otherwise content fish. When using a conehead or lead eye streamer and a fast-sinking line, you can really plumb and probe the depths.
Retrieve Techniques to Get a Fish To React
After the cast, add slack to get a deep sink, then retrieve rapidly—like a panicked baitfish that just swam into the lair of a large, toothy brown trout. Active, athletic stripping and pulsing of your fly rod makes your streamer look more appealing and attack worthy.
Fast Sinking Fly Lines in Lakes
Chasing trophy trout in lakes—or where rivers flow into lakes—is mostly streamer water. But you don’t always need giant, articulated patterns. A three-inch olive and black lead-eye baitfish pattern works well. It sinks faster than a big streamer and is easier to cast. A flashy white conehead streamer is also a great choice—it imitates migrating Chinook salmon smolt.
Practice Your Long Cast
Longer casts are more effective, though wind plays a factor. In choppy water, a 50-foot cast is enough. On glassy water, aim for 60 to 90 feet. Why? Because the biggest trout tend to stay deeper, beyond the noise of the boat, oars, and anglers.
Fly Fishing a Lake Takes Patience
Most people probably think that the patient part of lake fishing is the time you have to wait between caught fish. What I am referring to here is the time you allow your line, leader and fly to sink.
It’s tempting to start stripping your line back right away after it lands, expecting that big grab that feels like a 50-foot handshake. More grabs and bigger grabs happen to those who wait. Give your fly time to sink. Count to 20, sing a song. Whatever it takes, be patient.
Practice the Eight-Second Sink
I like to cast near large, underwater boulders. As the fly drifts past the edge, I give it an eight-second sink—letting it settle into the attack zone where 20-inch-plus trout are lurking. Submerged logs are also prime ambush spots.
Be Efficient
Efficiency matters. Let’s define fly fishing efficiency:
• Getting your fly farther, deeper, and on target.
• Maximizing your number of casts per day.
• Changing flies only when necessary—if your guide likes your fly, stick with it.
• Use a loop knot on streamers for better movement.
• Limit excessive photos—wait for a 21-incher before taking a well-planned shot (preferably out of the boat).
If you’re constantly stopping to take photos or having the guide net every fish, you waste time and disrupt the boat’s position. Netting and releasing smaller fish yourself is often the better option.
Listen and Watch for Large Splashes
In both rivers and lakes, keep an eye out for big splashes. They often come from large trout launching after adult dragonflies or chasing migrating baitfish like puye (a local Chilean species) or salmon smolt.
When you see a big splash, cast quickly into the rings with a dry dragonfly pattern or a flashy smolt streamer—it’s almost guaranteed to get hit.
The Golden Rule - Follow Your Guides Instructions
A little experimentation is fine, but generally, listen to your guide.