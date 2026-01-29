Why I Didn’t Fish Key West — And What I’d Do Differently Next Time

Key West is one of those world-famous destinations that comes with all kinds of expectations, including world-class fishing. By most angler’s standards, this should have been the fishing pinnacle stop in our month-long adventure. But, for the five days we were there, the rods remained stowed.

This article is part of a 30-day, 1,600-mile road trip exploring some of Florida’s most iconic destinations, Along the way, my wife and I lived full-time in a 24-foot, all-electric RV. We knew the trip sounded amazing, but we wondered what effect an electric vehicle might have on our adventure.

Start the series here: Is My Fishing Lifestyle Ready for an All-Electric RV?

Why This Was Supposed to Be a Banner Fishing Stop

Sunrise over the water at a Florida Keys campground during a fishing road trip stop. | Kurt Mazurek

Fishing Key West is a classic—as close to a Caribbean adventure as you can get within the continental U.S. Warm, clear, blue water, endless flats and a reputation anglers dream of make it seem like a destination where fishing is automatic.

Key West runs deep in the veins of fishing culture. Even those who don’t fish are familiar with the photos, movies, songs, and decades of stories that create the assumption that if you’re in Key West with any free time at all, it’s time to go fishing. Ernest Hemingway didn’t set up shop here by accident. Fishing is a big part of the Keys’ identity.

That’s exactly how I envisioned Key West when I added it to the list of stops on our Florida fishing road trip. After our first two destinations included natural easy fishing opportunities, we headed down the Keys assuming the best.

The Real-World Changed the Plan

This sign hangs in the men's room at a favorite local eatery. | Kurt Mazurek

On the internet and in my mind, fishing Key West looks effortless. In reality, there’s a lot more to it. Like anywhere surrounded by the ocean, weather conditions matter more than most other places I’ve fished. During our stay, relentless wind made many of my potential spots unfishable, or at the very least unpleasant.

Another reality is that much of the best fishing around Key West assumes a boat or a guide. Unfortunately, I never managed to get those arrangements lined up before the trip. Like most dedicated anglers, I remained optimistic that conditions would improve and an improvised plan would come together like it always does.

After the first couple of days of watching forecasts and considering options, it became clear that I would be forcing something to happen against my better judgement.

Choosing not to fish in Key West wasn’t about quitting. It was about using my lifetime of fishing experience to analyze the situation and accept that some destinations demand patience.

Instead of forcing a few casts, I started thinking about how I’d plan a Key West fishing trip the next time I get the chance.

My Fishing Plans for Next Time

Once I was back from the trip, I opened the OnWater Fish app and asked their Angler Intelligence feature for suggestions for an end-of-the-year trip back to Key West. Obviously, it’s impossible to predict what the weather will be like nearly a year from now, but I think this additional planning well ahead of time will provide the extra information needed to make intelligent changes and decisions if needed. These were the two options that stood out the most.

Shore Option: Fort Zachary Taylor State Park

For anglers without a boat or without the funding to secure a guided outing, Fort Zachary Taylor State Park stood out as the best shore-fishing option for a late-fall or early-winter visit. Cooling water brings baitfish into the shallows. When that happens, the predators aren’t far behind. Yellowtail and mangrove snapper are common targets, but mackerel, jacks, and even barracuda will be within casting distance at this time of year. Using medium-light tackle to throw small spoons or swimbaits should get the job done.

Guided Option: Backcountry Over Offshore

This is an option I honestly hadn’t considered on my recent trip. Now I know. While the off-shore options around Key West are the iconic trips most people imagine, rough seas can make that a challenge, especially if time is limited. Instead I’d prioritize a backcountry or light-tackle charter. Winter conditions tend to load the channels and flats with fish, creating very consistent shallow-water action. Sea trout, mangrove snapper, jacks, barracuda, mackerel, sharks, redfish, or even permit and bonefish are all a possibility, especially during morning tides. A trip like this really highlights what makes Key West fishing unique—clear water, sight fishing, and a wide variety of sport fishing species.



Thinking back about our time in Key West, the missed fishing opportunity doesn’t stand out nearly as much as how beneficial having a great base camp was for making the most of everything else we did while we were there.

Our Home Base Campground

This KOA was the most resort-like of any we had visited to date. | Kurt Mazurek

Another beautiful sunrise in the campground. | Kurt Mazurek

We stayed in KOA campgrounds all over the southern US this year, but the Sugar Loaf Key/Key West KOA Resort was the most resort-like we had seen anywhere. I suppose we should have guessed since it’s right there in the title, but this place was loaded with amenities to a new level. With easy access to water (pool and ocean) and enough on-site activities to keep us busy without worrying too much about planning, this campground did more than its share to produce some great Key West memories. When it became clear fishing wasn’t going to happen, having a campground that offered so many great experiences of its own made that decision a little easier to take.

There was always something going on in this campground, like this Thanksgiving dinner being served by the pool. | Kurt Mazurek

We arrived late in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day, planning our own little low-key feast for two in our camper. Upon check-in we were surprised to learn the campground was hosting a full, potluck, Thanksgiving dinner by the pool. Mornings generally started slow, with coffee under our campsite’s picnic table umbrella and a walk near the water. Afternoons gravitated toward the pool or beach without any pressure to accomplish anything specific. If we felt ambitious, there was always something happening at the pool and bar area from workout classes to cookie decorating to live music.

Another beautiful, sunny, but windy day was perfect for a little time at our KOA's private beach. | Kurt Mazurek

Several dinners prepared in the camper meant we were really glad we had pack a high-quality set of Benchmade kitchen knives for our trip. | Kurt Mazurek

Choosing to spend more time in our resort campground, led to cooking more meals in our camper. Simple dinners without stressing over endless Yelp reviews or booking reservations was an easy choice most days. Plus, we had packed a solid set of Benchmade kitchen knives that proved to be reliable tools, perfect for all of our food prep needs. It wasn’t really something we planned on ahead of time, but they served us so well, I felt they were worth a mention.

Exploring Beyond the Water

The Kapok tree at 500 Whitehead Street in Key West is over 100 years old and has a circumference of over 30 feet. It's very cool to see in person and definitely worth a couple minutes of your time. | Kurt Mazurek

Technically, our campground was the closest KOA to Key West, but it was on Sugar Loaf Key about a 20-minute drive away. So, while we got plenty of those tropical Keys vibes where we were, but with fishing off the table, we did decide to make the trip into Key West proper for one day.

This sign is out front of the Key West Rum Distillery. | Kurt Mazurek

Fresh caught yellowtail tacos at Eaton Street Seafood Market were one of the highlights of our key West food tour. | Kurt Mazurek

As we have done in other cities, we booked a walking food tour with a company called SecretFoodTours.com. Our small group met at a local coffee and ice cream place then spent the afternoon exploring real, authentic, local businesses that felt like they cared about the food and drinks they served. We couldn’t decide between the Cubano sandwiches at Ana’s Cafe Cubano or fresh yellowtail tacos from Eaton Street Seafood Market as our favorite bite of the day.

Of course our food tour included a stop at Kermit's, described as the best spot for Key Lime Pie. | Kurt Mazurek

This is the office where Hemingway would write when staying at his Key West estate. | Kurt Mazurek

And when the food tour was over, I felt almost duty-bound to visit the Key West home of fellow fisherman and iconic writer, Ernest Hemingway. While the details of his personal life are…let’s say, complicated, his work, especially as it pertains to fishing, resonates with me. I’ve listened to the audio book of The Old Man and the Sea many times during long fishing road trips. In many ways, it couldn’t be less like the fishing I do, but I find myself understanding the main character very deeply. So, seeing and feeling the surroundings this writer chose added another layer of appreciation. And even without any writing background, it really is a beautiful property—especially if you love cats.

This handsome specimen is not an example, but the Hemingway Museum is home to nearly 60 polydactyl (six-toed) cats. | Kurt Mazurek

The Morning Joint was a great place to stop for a cappuccino. | Kurt Mazurek

Also, worth a quick note: the Morning Joint Coffee Shop on nearby Cudjoe Key serves up outstanding cappuccinos and lattes, along with a heaping helping of substance-related puns and clichés. But seriously, the coffee is worth a stop.

How the RV Fit Into This Stop

The EV charging station in Key Largo (one of only two in all the Keys), shared a parking lot with a great little authentic Cuban Cafe. We enjoyed a little lunch while we charged up. | Kurt Mazurek

I researched EV charging locations for Key West and was definitely concerned. The app showed one charging station at Key Largo—at the top of the Keys near Florida mainland— and one other more than 100 miles away on Key West. While we technically had the range to make it out and back, it left little margin for error, Any extra driving we did during our stay would be eating into how uncomfortably close our range would be to get back north.

Fortunately, everything worked fine. We charged in Key Largo on the way south, and topped off in Key West without any issues.

Outside of a little range anxiety, our all-electric Grounded RV fit into our visit to the Keys beautifully. Once in our campsite, it was a comfortable place to call home, and easy enough to unhook and head to the Morning Joint for coffee.

What This Stop Taught Us

We did grab dessert at the campground's Thanksgiving Day feast, but had our own little, two-person, camper feast for which we were very thankful. | Kurt Mazurek

Key West reinforced a lesson fishing taught me long ago: good decisions are more important than good intentions. Not every fishing trip results in epic fishing, and sometimes they end without ever wetting a line. Knowing how to assess the situation and when to slow down and wait for a reasonable opportunity isn’t failure, it’s part of fishing. Choosing not to fish here was about respecting the place enough to come back better prepared next time and take home the stories and memories it deserves.

Looking Ahead

We packed up the camper and pointed it north, eager for a destination where legendary bass fishing should take center stage. But as Key West had just reminded us, keeping an open mind and adjusting as needed can be critical to making the most of our time on the road. Oh, there will definitely be fishing, but it might not be exactly the way I had planned it.

Transparency Note: Some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.

