Why San Diego Might Be the Best Fishing Destination in America

While tuna have been consistent visitors to the California waters, 2015 saw the return of large bluefin that hadn’t been seen in decades. While smaller than their Atlantic counterparts, it has become common to see Pacific bluefin between 100-250 pounds off of the California coast, with some rumored sightings up to 400 pounds!

The Chase For Bluefin Tuna

In late 2026, I hopped aboard one of the best short-range (one to three-day trips) boats in the local fleet: the New Lo-An. Headquartered at Point Loma Sportfishing, the New Lo-An is a 65-foot vessel that rides low in the water, perfect for fishing and handling bumpy seas. After a quick speech by Captain Adam Williams, the boat was underway for an eleven-hour drive to the tuna grounds.

The New Lo-An provides an excellent fishing platform | New Lo-An

With the bluefin resurgence lasting over a decade, resourceful fisherman have adapted numerous techniques to land these previously elusive pelagics. On this trip, the bulk of the catching was accomplished with heavy jigs at night.

Heavy Jigs are the Ticket to Nighttime Bluefin

The concept of night jigging is fairly simple: take a heavy 250g-500g metal jig, toss it up current, and let it sink down to the school 300-500 feet down. When the jig hits the desired depth, crank like hell until you get bit. No need for finesse here, heavy line rated over 100 pounds is the goal. While often exhausting, the action triggers a frenzy that creates pure madness both below the surface and on deck.

Heavy jigs like this battle scarred 300g West Coast Jiggerz KB are irresistible to bluefin tuna at night | Cory Hayashi

The bite started with a call from the captain finding a promising reading on the sonar. As the New Lo-An came to a stop, all 16 passengers dropped their jigs down and one after another, yells of “biter” rang out through the night. Within seconds, the frenzy was on with as many as 12 anglers hooked up at any given time.

The Right Gear

I was fishing a United Composites CXJ6003 rod paired with a Jigging Master Ocean Devil PE8 reel and a 300g West Coast Jiggerz KB jig. Extremely light, but packing a ton of power, this combo is perfect for a wide range of fish sizes. This versatility would come in handy as we would spend the night fighting a mixed grade of fish ranging from 8 to 110 pounds.

The fun of mixed grade schools. You never know what you're going to get! | Cory Hayashi

Try Going a Few Rounds With a Tuna

If you’ve never experienced a tuna fight, it should be on your bucket list. The sheer speed and power of a bluefin will test your mettle in a way few fish can.

First is the powerful bite as the jig you’re winding in stops and your rod slams down on the rail. Next, the fish makes a long run out as you hold on for dear life, hoping your drag stops the fish before you get spooled. Finally, the tuna tests your cardio by running around the boat before stubbornly sitting under the boat as you slowly winch it to gaff.

You Will Feel It

In all, it takes focus, technique, and a lot of teamwork from everyone on board to avoid tangles, lost fish, and a lot of pain.

Incredible Mixed Bag Fishing

The bite continued well past midnight as we high-stepped over the growing pile of tuna on deck until finally the tuna tapped out. In less than three hours, 69 bluefin made their way into the hold and celebratory whisky shots were poured.

When the right school hits, the count climbs fast! | Cory Hayashi

Southern California Waters Are Rich in Multi-Species

In the morning, Captain Adam once again found some schools to finish off our bluefin limits for the trip, leaving us with plenty of time to explore the diversity of the Southern California waters. Over the remainder of the three-day trip, rockfish, seabass, sheepshead, and even a halibut found themselves aboard the New Lo-An, leaving everyone with enough tasty fish for a multicourse omakase dinner that would make Chef Nobu jealous.

Fantastic fishing leads to fantastic dinners | Cory Hayashi

America’s Finest City

A trip like this is just one of the many ways to experience the San Diego fleet. Ranging from half-day jaunts to excursions lasting 15 days or more, there are trips to match your experience and ambitions. San Diego, America’s Finest City indeed.