Woodstock Inn & Resort: A Vermont Fly Fishing Getaway
My old man recently moved up to a little town outside of Woodstock, Vermont. I’m a good son, and I’d visit him no matter where he lived – but a mountain town surrounded by great fly fishing definitely sweetens the deal. Throw in a beautiful hotel with an Orvis-Endorsed fly fishing program, and he’s going to be seeing more of me than he wants to.
Woodstock Inn & Resort
The town of Woodstock has all the quintessential New England charm that one could ask for, and the Woodstock Inn captures every bit of it. I arrived to a dinner of locally made cheeses and a locally raised quail, then made the trip to my angler-themed room through hallways lined with classic prints of Vermont’s birds. An outdoorsman’s paradise.
The Fly Fishing Program
I packed light for this trip, so I showed up to the fly shop with only a pair of sunglasses and a Vermont fishing license. Orvis rods, reels, waders, wading boots, and rainjackets were waiting – one of the perks of fishing with an Orvis-Endorsed program.
I spent the day fishing with Colin MacMillan, who’s spent the last four years guiding on the rivers and streams around Woodstock. On our drive to the water, I learned that he guides year-round – because many of these rivers never freeze.
The Fishing
Woodstock offers easy access to two tributaries of the famed Connecticut River, both of which are great rivers in their own right. I spent the morning on the White River, catching smallmouth bass on poppers, and the afternoon plucking pan-sized brook trout out of the Ottaquechee River, which runs right through town.
The White is a productive trout fishery in the cooler months, but smallmouths come up from the Connecticut and take over during the summer. If you’ve never caught a smallmouth on fly, it’s well worth doing.
Off the Water
If you ever travel with people who don’t intend to spend all day fishing, you'll know how difficult that can be. You won’t be able to entertain them – you'll be fishing.
Good news is, there’s a long list of experiences the Inn can help coordinate: golf at the Woodstock Country Club, cross-country and alpine skiing in the winter months, spa days, yoga, tennis, pickleball, mountain biking, falconry… I could go on.
The Staff
As great as the fishing, food, and accommodations were, the Woodstock Inn’s staff was even better. Colin has the unique guide’s gift of making it feel like you’re out fishing with a buddy, and everyone from the concierges to the servers was just as friendly.
Getting Back to Woodstock
I have a feeling I'll be back in the area sooner rather than later. Finding good fly fishing in the winter months can be tough – I’ll take Colin’s word that the rivers fish well year-round, if only because it gives me a good excuse to get back up to Woodstock. If I can get some skiing in, even better. And, of course, I’ll see my dad too.