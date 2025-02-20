3 Simple and Easy Fly Fishing Tips I Use Every Time I Fish
There are certain fly fishing tips and tricks you pick up along the way that aren't flashy, but they make things easier, set up smoother, and sometimes lead to more fish. You won't often read about these tricks, they are mostly passed on from angler to angler while fishing together. I learned them somewhere along the way on my fly fishing journey and each one stood out for its brilliant simplicity and practicality.. These hacks don't take a lot of talent, but you will use them every time you fly fish.
3 Fly Fishing Tricks That Make a Big Difference
#1 A Smarter Way To Put Your Fly Rod Together
You know that sound Homer Simpson makes when he realizes the obvious—"Doh!"? That’s how I felt when I learned this trick. I’d already been fly fishing for 20 years when someone taught it to me, and it was so obvious I was embarrassed I hadn’t figured it out myself. I've shown this tip to a lot of anglers since, most were advanced in their experience, and every single one had the same slightly dumbfounded reaction that I had, "How did I not know this!"
When you put your rod together, don’t start at the butt end and work your way up. This gets awkward and has you reaching out to the end of a 9' rod, or forces you to set your rod and reel on the ground. Instead:
1. Take the top segment of your rod and attach it to the second segment.
2. Hold those two pieces together and attach the third.
3. Now, connect all three to the butt section of your rod.
Basically, start with the top section first and work your way down.
That’s it. No need to set the rod down, no need to rest your reel on a rock or in the dirt. By bringing the rod pieces to you instead of reaching out, you get a smoother, safer setup.
2. A Better Way To Thread Your Fly Line Through the Guides
When threading fly line through the guides of your fly rod, most fly anglers grab the end of the leader and thread it through the guides, like threading a needle. It seems common sense and simple enough, until your fingers are cold and you are trying to thread 5X (4lb) tippet through the guides and you drop it. Then the heavier fly line pulls the leader and line back out and now you have to start all over again. There is an easier more efficient way, even with cold and wet fingers, and if you drop the fly line it doesn't fall back through.
1. Pull out about 15 feet of fly line from the reel.
2. Double the fly line over into a loop—not the leader, just the fly line.
3. Thread the loop through the guides.
Fly line is thicker and easier to handle than the leader. If you drop it, the loop will catch on the guides instead of slipping all the way back out.
#3 How To Get a Longer, Drag Free Drift.
Of the three tips, this one is the most difficult and takes practice. If you learn it, it will lead to more caught fish. This technique allows you to get an extended drag free drift. The longer you are able to present your fly in a natural way, the more chance of getting bit. Learn this technique and you will find plenty of opportunities when this skill can be applied.
1. Pull 10-15 feet of fly line off your reel and let it pile up at your feet.
2. Point your rod out and down, like you’re aiming at the water 10 feet in front of you.
3. Hold the fly line loosely in your left hand—just enough for it to move freely.
4. With your right hand, wiggle the rod tip back and forth while feeding the line through the first guide with your left.
If you wiggle the rod enough, you’ll notice the line pulling off the ground and sliding through your hand. This helps you extend a drift, feed out more line, and improve your drag-free presentation.
Two Youtube videos showing slightly different techniques to feed line through your fly rod guides.
Adding to Your Skill Set
As simple as these tips are, they will serve you well for as long as you fly fish. Often the best techniques are the simplest. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover