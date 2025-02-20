Fishing

3 Simple and Easy Fly Fishing Tips I Use Every Time I Fish

Want to make fly fishing easier and more efficient? These three simple fly fishing tricks help you set up faster, thread your line with ease, and get a better drift for more fish.

Good technique will lead to more caught fish.
There are certain fly fishing tips and tricks you pick up along the way that aren't flashy, but they make things easier, set up smoother, and sometimes lead to more fish. You won't often read about these tricks, they are mostly passed on from angler to angler while fishing together. I learned them somewhere along the way on my fly fishing journey and each one stood out for its brilliant simplicity and practicality.. These hacks don't take a lot of talent, but you will use them every time you fly fish.

3 Fly Fishing Tricks That Make a Big Difference

A fly angler reaching down to hold a trout he caught using good technique.
#1 A Smarter Way To Put Your Fly Rod Together

You know that sound Homer Simpson makes when he realizes the obvious—"Doh!"? That’s how I felt when I learned this trick. I’d already been fly fishing for 20 years when someone taught it to me, and it was so obvious I was embarrassed I hadn’t figured it out myself. I've shown this tip to a lot of anglers since, most were advanced in their experience, and every single one had the same slightly dumbfounded reaction that I had, "How did I not know this!" 

When you put your rod together, don’t start at the butt end and work your way up. This gets awkward and has you reaching out to the end of a 9' rod, or forces you to set your rod and reel on the ground. Instead:

1. Take the top segment of your rod and attach it to the second segment.

2. Hold those two pieces together and attach the third.

3. Now, connect all three to the butt section of your rod.

Basically, start with the top section first and work your way down.

That’s it. No need to set the rod down, no need to rest your reel on a rock or in the dirt. By bringing the rod pieces to you instead of reaching out, you get a smoother, safer setup.

An angler holds a large Arctic char before he releases it.
2. A Better Way To Thread Your Fly Line Through the Guides

When threading fly line through the guides of your fly rod, most fly anglers grab the end of the leader and thread it through the guides, like threading a needle. It seems common sense and simple enough, until your fingers are cold and you are trying to thread 5X (4lb) tippet through the guides and you drop it. Then the heavier fly line pulls the leader and line back out and now you have to start all over again. There is an easier more efficient way, even with cold and wet fingers, and if you drop the fly line it doesn't fall back through.

A close-up of a hand threading fly line through the guides of a fly rod.
1. Pull out about 15 feet of fly line from the reel.

2. Double the fly line over into a loop—not the leader, just the fly line.

3. Thread the loop through the guides.

Fly line is thicker and easier to handle than the leader. If you drop it, the loop will catch on the guides instead of slipping all the way back out.

#3 How To Get a Longer, Drag Free Drift.

Of the three tips, this one is the most difficult and takes practice. If you learn it, it will lead to more caught fish. This technique allows you to get an extended drag free drift. The longer you are able to present your fly in a natural way, the more chance of getting bit. Learn this technique and you will find plenty of opportunities when this skill can be applied.

A fly angler drifting a bead among the salmon for rainbow trout.
1. Pull 10-15 feet of fly line off your reel and let it pile up at your feet.

2. Point your rod out and down, like you’re aiming at the water 10 feet in front of you.

3. Hold the fly line loosely in your left hand—just enough for it to move freely.

4. With your right hand, wiggle the rod tip back and forth while feeding the line through the first guide with your left.

If you wiggle the rod enough, you’ll notice the line pulling off the ground and sliding through your hand. This helps you extend a drift, feed out more line, and improve your drag-free presentation.

Two Youtube videos showing slightly different techniques to feed line through your fly rod guides. 

Adding to Your Skill Set

As simple as these tips are, they will serve you well for as long as you fly fish. Often the best techniques are the simplest. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

