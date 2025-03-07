7 Essential Nymph Patterns for Every Trout Angler
I like to fish dry flies. It’s not that I dislike nymph fishing, but there’s something truly special about watching a trout rise to your fly. There are, however, times when fishing dry flies simply isn’t practical. Some days, the water volume will be too high – I don’t have a hard and fast rule about the number of cubic feet per second at which I can’t rationalize fishing a dry fly, but you kind of know it when you see it. On such days, these are the nymph patterns that I like to have in my fly box.
Hare’s Ear
In fast water, slow water, or still water, hatch or no hatch, a Hare’s Ear is a good option. It imitates almost every subsurface insect – from mayfly nymphs to caddis pupa to stoneflies. When you’re not sure what’s on the menu, this is the perfect fly to test the waters.
Perdigon
If you find yourself predominantly fishing fast water, tie on a Perdigon. Its tungsten bead gives it the necessary weight to dive quickly, slice through the water column, and get to the right depth. The Perdigon is a simple fly, but it gets the job done.
Pheasant Tail
Another fly that can be used to mimic a whole host of nymphs, the Pheasant Tail is one of the most versatile patterns out there. You can find Pheasant Tail nymphs tied with a beadhead to fish deep in the water column or sans-beadhead to fish near the surface under a dry fly.
Prince Nymph
The Prince Nymph is my go-to pattern when I try to look past the surface of the water and can’t see a damn thing. When water clarity is bad or there’s not a whole lot of light, this flashy fly is a life-saver. If you’re wondering how a trout is supposed to see your fly given the conditions, go to the Prince Nymph.
RS2
A simple, small pattern, the RS2 is tailor-made for finicky fish. When you can see trout feeding just below the surface but can’t seem to match what they’re eating, this fly often does the trick. It’s realistic and unassuming, and it’s an excellent last-resort fly.
Zebra Midge
Midges hatch year-round in most trout waters, meaning that a midge imitation is never really a bad option. If you’re fishing a larger nymph without much success, cut a length of thin tippet and drop a Zebra Midge off of it. Trout are often attracted to the larger nymph but will eat the trailing fly.
Pat’s Rubber Legs
The Pat’s Rubber Legs is another one of my favorite fast-water flies. It sinks fast, and its large legs offer movement that's eye-catching in turbulent water. It’s the biggest fly on this list (usually tied in a size 6 - 12), and it’s been known to catch some seriously big trout.