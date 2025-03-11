7 Preseason Fly Fishing Tips To Set Yourself Up for Success
Spring is close, so it's time to get your gear together and make sure it's all in working shape. Waiting until you're on the water to find out if your fly line is up to par or your waders don't leak could waste a day of good fishing. If you wait to practice on the water when you're fishing, a bad cast can cause a disturbance and put the fish down.
Practice and Prepare
The advice is as old as time: Practice and prepare. Use the time between now and the beginning of the season to get everything right so that when you head out on your first trip, you can step right into the water and be set up for success. Here are a few things I make sure are in place before my season starts.
Catching a fish like the brown trout above doesn't just happen. I guarantee you Nathan Bender put a lot of time in preparation and practice for this moment to occur.
Check and Clean Your Fly Line to Bring It Back to Life
Fly line should not be taken for granted. It is a vital link between you and the fly. If your line has been damaged by the sun, is cracked, has a split coating, or is just old and unresponsive, it can negatively impact your fly's presentation.
Take the time to unspool your line from the reel and inspect it. Run the whole line through your fingers to check for excessive wear and tear. If it passes inspection, then clean it.
Like Doing the Dishes
Fill a large bowl with warm water and soap. Lay the line in the water and let it soak for a few minutes, then gently agitate it with your hands. This should loosen up the residue and dirt that accumulates on the line. Take the line out of the water and run it through a soft, absorbent cloth. If you fish a lot or in warm water, I would do this a few times during the season.
Check Your Waders for Leaks
This should be a mandatory rule in the Fly fishing book of rules. Check your waders for leaks before the season starts. Nothing can ruin a day of fly fishing faster than cold and soggy wet pants.
Finding leaks in your waders is simple and easy, and if they do leak, the second step is simple as well. All you need is isopropyl alcohol and Aqua Seal glue.
How to check and repair your waders
Learn To Make Your Own Leaders and Save Money.
Leaders aren't cheap. Over an entire season, the cost adds up. You can make them yourself and save a lot of money. Make yourself a bunch before the season starts, and have them ready when needed.
Tippet Rings
If you fish saltwater or a nymph rig, a tippet ring can extend your leader's life. I wouldn't recommend a tippet ring when fishing a dry fly, but in these two scenarios, you are not worried about the ring pulling down the fly as you would be with a floating fly.
How to Use Tippet Rings and Micro Swivels
Practice Casting, Practice Casting, Practice Casting
This one is a no-brainer, yet I'm surprised how many anglers don't practice until they are on the water. That is a waste of good fishing time. When I guided, I remember clients who paid ten thousand dollars for the week and would wait a few days before the trip to pick up a rod and practice. Because their casting was out of shape, they would waste the better part of their trip to get up to speed. That is an expensive practice.
Approach It Like Athletics
Find a large open space and put in the reps. Practice for distance, accuracy, backhand cast, and double haul. It's no different than athletics; you have to practice the movement. The time invested will be worth it when it comes time to fish.
Broaden Your Fly Fishing Horizons
I'm curious by nature, so I'm constantly trying to learn and figure out. For this upcoming season, I've found two things that aren't a part of my skill set, and I've decided to learn them. Who knows, maybe I'll actually learn something.
Euro Nymphing
I'm ignorant of Euro Nymphing, so I read Tim Cammisa's book on the subject and will try it on the water. It sounds promising and has got me fired up to fish a particular creek in West Virginia.
Streamer Fishing
The second thing I want to add to my fly fishing quiver is trying a new approach to streamer fishing. I've been reading Kelly Galloup's book Modern Streamers for Trophy Trout: New Techniques, Tactics, and Patterns. It's a different approach from how I fish streamers, but it sounds intriguing. Plus, his arguments make sense.
Start Early and Be Ready
Practice and preparation will pay dividends, but you have to do it. Simply theorizing, talking, or waiting until the last minute will cause your fly fishing to suffer. Get your fly gear out, tinker with it, improve what needs improving, try new ideas, practice, and educate yourself on something out of your comfort zone. It's a fresh season; make the most of it. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover