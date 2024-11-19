A Traditional Japanese Fish Printing Kit - A Unique Gift for Fishermen
Every year about this time I start stressing. I don't like to shop, and yet because the holidays are here, I have to. I try and find gifts that are unique and something I think the recipient will actually use and enjoy. A few weeks ago the IKO Print kit came across my desk and right away I thought it would be an excellent gift, especially for young anglers, creative types, or someone who is difficult to buy for.
Gyotaku: An Ancient Art for Modern Anglers
Gyotaku is a traditional Japanese art form with a fascinating history and a unique connection to the world of fishing. Dating back to the early to mid-1800s, Gyotaku, which translates to "fish rubbing," was developed by Japanese fishermen as a way to record their catches. The instincts of fishermen has always been the same: If I catch a trophy fish I want to hang it on my wall and show it off to my buddies. Without the convenience of carrying a cell phone in your pocket, black ink and rice paper was the best way to preserve the memory and details of a prized fish.
The process is surprisingly simple yet produces stunning results. By applying ink to a fish and pressing it onto paper, an incredibly accurate and detailed print is created, capturing the unique textures and features of the catch. What began as a practical tool evolved into a respected art form, with Gyotaku prints becoming cherished for their beauty and artistic merit.
Creating Art While Capturing an Experience
Gyotaku is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. It's simple, creative and you can create some pretty cool art. Some artist are taking it to another level by adding color and movement to their work. Think of it as fish art that tells a story and sparks conversation.
IKO Fish Printing Kit
IKO Print makes it easy to get started and learn how to do this classic art form. They sell kits that provide the necessary materials to create Gyotaku prints at home. It's not a "one-time" gift. The angler that creates a print can hang it on their wall and enjoy it for years. Plus they may be discovering a new art form that they can pursue for the rest of their life. "Give a man a fish, feed him for a day. Teach him how to make Gyotaku art prints of fish, feed his creative side for life." Ok, that's not how that saying goes, but you get my point. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover