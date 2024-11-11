Beat the Rush: The Best Fly Fishing Gifts to Buy Early
It's not too early to get a jump on your holiday shopping. If you have a fly angler on your list, here are some gifts that I personally used this last year and think stood out in quality and use. Fly anglers love gear. Most of us qualify as gear heads, even if we won't admit it.
Fishing Pliers
Every fly angler should have a good pair of pliers on their belt when fishing. It's a piece of gear that will get a lot of use for a lot of things. Taking the hook out of the fish is its main job, but I've used mine for cutting line, crimping split shot, tightening screws and bolts, opening beer bottles, eating when I forget a fork, removing barbs from hooks, handling hot coals, removing a hook from the back of someone's head, and picking out green crabs from a bucket. I'm sure there are more uses, but you get my point. A good pair of pliers is a basic for a fly angler's belt.
Danco Premio Titanium Pliers
Danco Premio Titanium Pliers are made of 100% machined titanium with a sleek matte finish. The pliers feature replaceable Cobalt-Titanium side cutters, which are suitable for braided line, fluorocarbon, monofilament, and even light wire. Because they are made of titanium, these pliers are super lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and have ergonomic handles that feel great in the hand. They're also durable enough to be backed with a full lifetime warranty. I use the 6.5" pliers when I fish saltwater or go after bigger fish. They also have a 5.5" model that I use when fishing rivers and creeks. Get yourself a quality pair of pliers, and you will only have to buy them once.
A Benchmade Fillet Knife from the Water Collection
I wish I had this knife for the twenty years I guided in Alaska. Filleting hundreds of salmon a week was part of the job, and my knife was good but never great. The Benchmade Fishcrafter™ fillet knife? Great. It's balanced, ergonomic, and the steel holds an edge beautifully. The blade bends just enough to give you good leverage and control, which is key when things get slippery. A sharp blade is actually safer, gliding through the fish instead of tearing. Trust me, you want clean cuts when your hands are that close to the action.
A Versatile Fly Fishing Hip-Pack That Will Become a Favorite Piece of Gear
The Kifaru Rogan Hip-Pack is a utility bag that I have come to count on when I head out to the river. It is 100% made, sourced, and manufactured in the USA, down to the needles and tape they use to make it. The quality is obvious, and since the guys that design and build it are anglers, it passes the "this is well thought out" test. The bag measures 11" across, 4" deep, and 7" tall. The main pockets have ample room for fly boxes and fly tools. Strategically placed smaller pockets, dividers, and zippered mesh pockets are built-in to help keep everything separate and organized. On the bottom of the Rogan you will find mounting points for bear spray or water bottle holsters. Molle strips and a hook and loop patch allow for more functional setup. One extra-large pocket in the back is perfect for additional gear, fly boxes, or a great space if you conceal carry a subcompact or compact firearm.
The Ultimate Fly Fishing Net
Fishpond is to nets what Yeti is to coolers. They offer nets that are on a higher level than the typical fishing net you find on the market. Made from Carbon Fiber & Fiberglass Composite, a Fishpond net is a different animal than the old-school nets of the past. If the person on your gift list is a committed fly angler, and fly fishing is more than just a hobby, a net from Fishpond would be a treasured and well-thought-out gift. Good luck wrapping it up for the Christmas tree.
The Frogmore Shrimp Cleaner by Toadfish
This isn't necessarily a gift for fly anglers, but if you spend any time near the ocean and love eating fresh-caught shrimp, the Frogmore Shrimp Cleaner is the best on the market. It makes cleaning shrimp easy and fast in one smooth movement. And by cleaning, I mean complete cleaning.
There you go, a few of my favorite things that any fly angler would be happy to find under the tree (or tucked into their stocking... if you can manage to fit a Fishpond net in there). Now go forth and shop, and may your holidays be filled with tight lines and good cheer.
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
Although I have not been paid by any of the manufacturers, some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.