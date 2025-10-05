Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Best Montana Trout Spots, YETI Gear for Fly Fishing, 4 Top Fishing Tips
1.) The 5 Best Montana Trout Fishing Towns in Yellowstone Country
Yellowstone National Park had been on my trout fishing list for years – but the more I planned and talked with fishing buddies, the more I realized the park was just one piece of a larger region that I wanted to fish. Naturally, the park trip turned into a road trip.
Now, I’m back at my desk after a week chasing trout across Montana's Yellowstone Country. The fishing was everything I’d hoped for, but what really stuck with me were the towns along the way. If you get the chance to experience this remarkable part of the country, these are the places to hit…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Yeti’s Simplest Piece of Gear Is Also Its Best for Fly Fishing
I like quality gear, but not a lot of it at once. This is a small battle I fight every time I prep to go fishing. What I actually need versus what I want to bring along.
I’m drawn to gear that’s simple in design, well-built, and performs at a high level. If it makes my fishing easier or more efficient, I'll find a place for it in my fly fishing rotation.
I recently spent a week at The Ridge lodge in Alaska, the place of fly-fishing dreams, with wild rainbow trout and char as long as your arm. As expected, I took interest in the gear the guides used. The equipment they rely on gets banged around, dropped, dragged, and abused daily — and this goes on for four months straight…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) 4 Guaranteed Fishing Tips to Help Any Angler Catch More Fish
The sport of fishing is constantly evolving. Keeping up with advances in gear, lures and new techniques can be challenging for even the most ardent angler, but completely overwhelming for beginners.
No matter your angling skill level, continuous improvement is something we all aim for. Here are four guaranteed ways to make that happen…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.