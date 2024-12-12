Best Trout Flies When You Don’t Know What the Fish Are Feeding On
If it played out like it does in books and magazines, we would walk up to the creek or river, have a look at the water, sit back, and watch a few trout rise. We'd effortlessly snatch an insect out of the air, have a close look at it, and say to ourselves, "Hmm, a Brachycentrus Americanus, I had thought as much." Then, we'd deftly pick out its match in our Wheatley fly box and proceed to catch fish after fish.
The Realities of Fly Fishing for Trout
That's great, but back to reality down here on the ground. It doesn't usually work like that, especially at the beginning when an angler is just trying to figure things out. In reality, we stand by a river, fly box open, completely stumped about what the trout are eating. We pick a fly that's worked before and proceed to catch nothing.
Trout Flies That Allow for Wiggle Room
If we are going to pick a fly that's worked before, then let me provide you with a list of flies that consistently work and have earned a reputation as flies to fish when you don't know what to fish. This list is made up of generalist patterns that can fool trout when you're clueless about the hatch. They don't mimic anything specifically, but kinda mimic everything in general. They look buggy enough and desirable enough for the fish, and that at least puts you in the game.
The "I Don't Know What Trout Fly to Tie On" List
The Elk Hair Caddis
The Elk Hair Caddis vaguely resembles a whole slew of insects: caddisflies, stoneflies, even big terrestrials. Trout see this fuzzy silhouette on the surface, and that is enough to trigger a strike.
Here are a few ways to fish it:
- Dead Drift: Let the EHC drift naturally in the current, like an insect caught in the flow. This is the basic and traditional method of fishing a dry fly.
- Skitter: Impart subtle twitches to the fly line as you drag the fly across the water. It will skate or "skitter" across the top, looking like an insect attempting to escape or struggling to get out of the current. This technique works well in faster water and riffles.
- Dapping: This old-school method is a lot of fun. Hold the rod tip high with just enough line out so the fly touches the water. Bounce the tip so the fly jumps and bounces on the surface, imitating a real fly landing and fluttering.
The Hare's Ear Nymph
If you are not seeing any trout rise and are not sure what nymph to fish, a Hare's Ear Nymph is always a good place to start. This is another generalist pattern that vaguely resembles a number of larvae. Flies like these make me think of impressionist paintings—it's close enough.
Bottom line: with its fuzzy body and subtle colors, the Hare's Ear Nymph looks like a tasty morsel to trout. If I don't know what nymph the trout are feeding on, this is always my first choice.
Parachute Adams
The Parachute Adams is a great fly to learn on if you are just starting out. It has a white post on its back to make it easy to track as it's drifting in the current. Plus, the parachute design keeps the fly riding high, assisting in getting a good drift.
The reason it catches fish is because of its suggestive silhouette. Trout don't always focus on precise details. Instead, they often key in on general shapes and sizes. The Parachute Adams, with its nondescript form, can resemble the overall profile of many insects. That's why, when in doubt, a Parachute Adams is a good choice.
The Hare's Ear Soft Hackle
This fly is sometimes called "The Guide's Choice"—that should give you some confidence when fishing it. Its effectiveness stems from its ability to imitate a wide range of aquatic insects (Are we noticing a recurring theme here?.)
The Hare's Ear Soft Hackle is a wet fly. It more resembles a dry fly than a nymph, but it is intended to be fished subsurface. The soft hackle fibers create lifelike movement in the water, pulsating with the current. It's this movement that hungry fish are attracted to.
The Hare's Ear Soft Hackle is also versatile. It can be dead-drifted under an indicator, swung through riffles, or stripped in like a streamer. This fly catches fish—just ask any guide.
The Woolly Bugger
If you are really at a loss, it's always a safe bet to tie on a Woolly Bugger. This fly has proven itself time and again. Drift one through a deep hole or a nice run. If you want to fish it as a nymph, put it under an indicator. I prefer to drift it without an indicator and then, once it's at the end of its drift, fish it back like a streamer. A lot of my strikes happen when the fly has come to the end of its drift, and the drag of the line, along with me giving it a strip, causes the fly to jump forward as if trying to flee. This sudden movement triggers an aggressive reaction strike.
It's buggy looking, and I'm sure it represents a big meal, which can be a good thing. A fish sees that as a chance to take in a lot of calories. That's a key to survival for a fish and will lead to takes.
An Important Last Note
You might not be able to recognize what insect is hatching, but you should be able to see how big it is. With these general patterns (excluding the Woolly Bugger), it's more important to match the size of the insects than to match their exact appearance. Keep your eyes open and pay attention to the size of the bugs you see in and above the water. That will carry you a long way to success. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover