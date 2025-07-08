Destination-Baja: A Rare Fly Fishing Film That Dreams Are Made Of
This is what dreams are made of. Throwing feathers to big, violent, crashing fish. Having miles and miles of water all to yourself, camaraderie, challenge, sunshine, a lot of laughter, and fresh seafood with a cold Cervesa waiting for you at the end of the day.
The Film–Destination: Baja
Destination: Baja is a short film by Simms that tells an inspiring story of a group of guys who traveled to Baja, Mexico, with the sole purpose of fishing, and ultimately creating a life for themselves. Through their pursuit of adventure, they became part of the community and helped build a sustainable economy for local families and a business for themselves.
For the Love of the Sport
The film speaks to this thing we do called fly fishing. It's more than just catching fish (though I'm not gonna lie, catching is a big piece of the puzzle). More than that, fly fishing is a lifestyle and a culture; when it is shared, the passion can be contagious. It is powerful enough to bond people from different countries and different races. Strangers become friends, become trusted allies, work together to succeed, and protect each other from failure. And all of it is stoked in the fire of fly fishing.
Simms Captures Lightning in a Bottle
But the fishing! The visuals captured by the Simms cameras are why we are here. Topwater explosions that get the heart racing, roosterfish chasing flies as fast as the angler can strip them back, billfish and tuna testing fly tackle to its limits. Beautifully shot frames that make tangible the intensity and adrenaline rush of the chase and hook set.
A Shared Passion
Weaved into the love of the chase and catch, a story evolves. What started out as two American anglers, Rudy Babikian and George Van Dercook, simply wanting to push the limits of saltwater fly fishing, became their discovery of the local community, just as the local community discovers them. It starts slowly, but a trust and bond develop around their shared passion for fishing.
Becomes a Shared Goal
Their initial, reckless, passion-fueled pursuit of fish evolves into a deep, reciprocal relationship with the local San Carlos community. By learning to speak Spanish, seeking guidance from generations of local commercial fishermen, and then introducing them to fly fishing and catch-and-release, Rudy and George developed a new, sustainable economic model that benefits not only a fishing operation but also generates a profitable income for dozens of local families.
Watch the Whole Film Here:
Do yourself a favor, pour yourself a drink, and find 20 minutes where you can sit down and watch this film undisturbed. It is what fly fishing dreams are made of. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover