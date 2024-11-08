Fishing

Fly Casting: From Beginner to Expert With This No-Nonsense Approach

If you want to enjoy your fly fishing more, if you want to catch more fish, it's vital to have a good cast. Here is the approach that will get you there.

Ken Baldwin

A good cast leads to fish on.
A good cast leads to fish on. / Ken Baldwin

Show Up and Put the Time In

The trick to getting good at casting isn't a secret, high tech, or ground breaking. it's all about practice, practice, practice. Show up at the park, the pond, your backyard – doesn't matter. Rip a hundred casts, three times a week, and the improvement will happen. It's that simple. The hardest part is showing up and putting in the time.

A big rainbow trout in a fly angler's hands before he releases it.
A good cast will lead to more caught fish. / Quentin Bray

An Expensive Fly Rod Won’t Make You a Better Caster

I guided anglers for twenty years in Alaska. I've seen countless guys roll up to the lodge, decked out in the latest Simms gear, sporting a fly rod that cost more than their first car. But ask them how much time they've spent actually casting that thing, how much time showing up and putting in the work? A day or two a week before the trip, or they don't practice, they just fish and count that as practice.

Flip Pallot casting a fly line without a fly rod. This is true understanding of good technique.

Steph Curry Still Puts in the Work

A basketball player or golfer would never approach their mechanics like that. The athlete knows to practice their stroke again and again. Find the groove and work it until it become muscle memory. Fly casting is the same thing. Repeated practice builds a feel for the rod and line, moving beyond technique to a deeper understanding of casting.

Good Fly Casting Instruction Is Available

Opportunities to learn have never been more available. Get on YouTube or TikTok, and good instruction is at your fingertips. I've been casting a fly rod for a long time, and I still find myself searching YouTube for casting instruction. Here is one I found recently that has me working on throwing tighter loops.

George Daniel - "Practice off the water in a field...where you can focus on the actual technique rather than focusing on catching fish."

Practice and Repetition Is the Key

Good instruction is important, but nothing replaces showing up and putting in the time. Think of how children master skills through repetition and experimentation. It's disguised as "play," and they do it again and again. This is how kids learn a skill when an adult isn't around to teach them. Combine "play" with periodic instruction to refine your technique, and you will become a good caster, but you have to put in the time.

A young fly angler holding a big char for the camera.
This angler was young but he could cast fly rod like a pro. It led to a successful week. / Ken Baldwin

A Simple Formula for Improvement

Show up, put in the time, add to that some good instruction, and there is no reason to be a poor caster. Practice, repetition, rinse and repeat.

“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin career in fishing and the outdoors started twenty-two years ago. For twenty of those years he guided anglers in remote Alaska. Along with his work as a guide, he created a TV show called Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports, worked on the nature documentary Our Planet 2, for Netflix, specialized in photographing the Alaskan brown bear, and has published his photographs and writing in several magazines. Ken Baldwin is a graduate from the University of Washington.

Home/Fly Fishing