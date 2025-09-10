Fishing

Fly Fishing Basics: A Simple Skill That Will Bring More Fish to the Net

Sometimes it's the simple and obvious skills that deliver the best results.

Ken Baldwin

Fighting a silver salmon on the Colours of the Wild Loop classic fly reel.
Fighting a silver salmon on the Colours of the Wild Loop classic fly reel. / Photo by Luke Valentino

Learning to fly fish is difficult. There are a lot of moving parts and knowledge needed. It is a lifelong learning journey. At first, it's frustrating, but the "lifelong learning" aspect is what you'll eventually come to love.

Keeping Fly Fishing Simple

One thing I know for sure is that as you progress, there will be a tipping point, and then what happens is instead of adding more, you begin to simplify. Wanting to remove as much as possible until you get down to simplicity and the essentials.

Developing "Fishing" Skills

You will begin to depend more on yourself and less on gadgets and gear. More on "a feeling" and less on what the textbooks say.

A fly angler standing in shallow water with a big fish bending his fly rod.
One cannot fly into flying. / Photo by Ken Baldwin

"He who would learn to fly one day must first learn to stand and walk and run and climb and dance; one cannot fly into flying."   --Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche

“Complex things are easy to do. Simplicity’s the real challenge.” -- Robert James Waller

Get More Control

When you hook into a fish—especially a big one—chaos comes fast. The goal is simple: gain control, manage the run, and wear the fish down so you can bring it to hand or net. When a fish bolts and line peels off the reel, you typically rely on the reel's drag to apply steady pressure. Some anglers will also “palm the reel,” pressing the palm of the free hand lightly against the spinning spool’s rim to add extra resistance.

An Alaskan fly fishing guide nets a trout for an angler.
All net. / Photo by Ken Baldwin

A Simple Skill That Lands More Fish

Learn to use your index finger to apply drag. This skill is a step towards simplifying your fly fishing: it is less dependent on the reel and more dependent on your skill. It feels better, too, because it is more of a one-on-one battle with the fish. Your connection to the hooked fish is more direct. It is the fish, the hook, the line, and your hand.

Adding Pressure When a Fish Runs

It's a really simple technique. If you do it once, you will have it figured out and see the efficiency it brings to your fly fishing. Use the index finger of the hand that holds your fly rod and supports the fly line as you strip it in. When you hook a fish and it starts pulling line out, squeeze and apply tension to the fly line as the fish runs. It adds an extra "layer" of tension and control.

A photo of an Abel fly reel on a fly rod and a hand holding it all with the fly line resting on the index finger.
Open and close the joint of the index finger to apply or release drag to your fly line. / Photo by Ken Baldwin


Fish Lighter Tippet

This technique lets me keep my reel’s drag set on the lighter side, knowing I can add extra tension with my index finger when needed. A lighter drag gives me the confidence to fish finer tippet and still let a big fish run hard with less risk of a break-off.

Instant Drag Pressure

By using my index finger, I can gradually increase pressure as the fish runs, tiring it out more effectively. During sudden surges, I can ease off instantly and let the fish run. The control—adding or releasing pressure when needed, and right away—makes the index finger a quick and responsive drag system.


Skill Plus Awareness

A word of caution that I had to learn the hard way. Years ago in Alaska, I was fishing a deep drop-off where a tributary merged with the Iliamna River. I swung a streamer over the lip and into the pool when a monster of a rainbow trout crushed it, rocketing out of the water, and tore downstream. The fish was all power and speed.

A fly angler releasing a big trout back into the river.
A gentle release after a hard fight. / Photo by Kenny Edwards

Not a Foolproof Drag System

In the rush to slow it down, I made the mistake of closing my index finger too tightly around the fly line to add tension, and the line cut into my finger, drawing blood.

Lesson Learned

If you are fishing for strong or big fish like striped bass, trevally, jacks, bonefish, salmon, or anything that can pull the line out at a high rate of speed, you can still apply pressure with your finger, but do it with awareness, and working in tandem with the reel's drag.

A fly angler holds a big arctic char for the camera just above the water before releasing it.
A big fish can be landed using your index finger as your drag, but use caution when they go on blistering runs. / Photo by Mason Cochran


A Better Fly Angler

As you improve as a fly angler, you will start relying more on yourself, trusting your instincts, listening to your "hunches," and using physical skill over technology. It will simplify your fly fishing and give you a bigger return in satisfaction. KB

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot

You Might Also Like These Fly Fishing Related Articles:

feed

- For more fly fishing content and photos follow me on Fishing On SI Facebook page.

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI, where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His writing and photography have appeared in Men's Journal, Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, and the American Angler. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing guide in Alaska, which gave him opportunities to hang out with and photograph the Alaskan brown bear. His experience photographing the brown bear helped him land a job with the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2, narrated by David Attenborough. If you dig deep enough in Ken's resume, you will see that he played the terrorist "Mulkey" in the film Die Hard 2 before fly fishing took over his life. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

Home/Fly Fishing