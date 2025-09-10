Fly Fishing Basics: A Simple Skill That Will Bring More Fish to the Net
Learning to fly fish is difficult. There are a lot of moving parts and knowledge needed. It is a lifelong learning journey. At first, it's frustrating, but the "lifelong learning" aspect is what you'll eventually come to love.
Keeping Fly Fishing Simple
One thing I know for sure is that as you progress, there will be a tipping point, and then what happens is instead of adding more, you begin to simplify. Wanting to remove as much as possible until you get down to simplicity and the essentials.
Developing "Fishing" Skills
You will begin to depend more on yourself and less on gadgets and gear. More on "a feeling" and less on what the textbooks say.
• "He who would learn to fly one day must first learn to stand and walk and run and climb and dance; one cannot fly into flying." --Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche
• “Complex things are easy to do. Simplicity’s the real challenge.” -- Robert James Waller
Get More Control
When you hook into a fish—especially a big one—chaos comes fast. The goal is simple: gain control, manage the run, and wear the fish down so you can bring it to hand or net. When a fish bolts and line peels off the reel, you typically rely on the reel's drag to apply steady pressure. Some anglers will also “palm the reel,” pressing the palm of the free hand lightly against the spinning spool’s rim to add extra resistance.
A Simple Skill That Lands More Fish
Learn to use your index finger to apply drag. This skill is a step towards simplifying your fly fishing: it is less dependent on the reel and more dependent on your skill. It feels better, too, because it is more of a one-on-one battle with the fish. Your connection to the hooked fish is more direct. It is the fish, the hook, the line, and your hand.
Adding Pressure When a Fish Runs
It's a really simple technique. If you do it once, you will have it figured out and see the efficiency it brings to your fly fishing. Use the index finger of the hand that holds your fly rod and supports the fly line as you strip it in. When you hook a fish and it starts pulling line out, squeeze and apply tension to the fly line as the fish runs. It adds an extra "layer" of tension and control.
Fish Lighter Tippet
This technique lets me keep my reel’s drag set on the lighter side, knowing I can add extra tension with my index finger when needed. A lighter drag gives me the confidence to fish finer tippet and still let a big fish run hard with less risk of a break-off.
Instant Drag Pressure
By using my index finger, I can gradually increase pressure as the fish runs, tiring it out more effectively. During sudden surges, I can ease off instantly and let the fish run. The control—adding or releasing pressure when needed, and right away—makes the index finger a quick and responsive drag system.
Skill Plus Awareness
A word of caution that I had to learn the hard way. Years ago in Alaska, I was fishing a deep drop-off where a tributary merged with the Iliamna River. I swung a streamer over the lip and into the pool when a monster of a rainbow trout crushed it, rocketing out of the water, and tore downstream. The fish was all power and speed.
Not a Foolproof Drag System
In the rush to slow it down, I made the mistake of closing my index finger too tightly around the fly line to add tension, and the line cut into my finger, drawing blood.
Lesson Learned
If you are fishing for strong or big fish like striped bass, trevally, jacks, bonefish, salmon, or anything that can pull the line out at a high rate of speed, you can still apply pressure with your finger, but do it with awareness, and working in tandem with the reel's drag.
A Better Fly Angler
As you improve as a fly angler, you will start relying more on yourself, trusting your instincts, listening to your "hunches," and using physical skill over technology. It will simplify your fly fishing and give you a bigger return in satisfaction. KB
"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot