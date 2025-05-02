Fly Fishing Lessons | Catch & Release - How to Play and Handle Trout Safely
Fish for long enough, and someone will tell you that it’s cruel or inhumane – but you and I both know that there’s no one who cares more about the health and well-being of trout than a trout angler. Catch and release fishing has become deeply intertwined with the world of fly fishing, and it’s the best way to protect the trout populations we all cherish. Here are a few tips to give every fish the best chance at swimming away strong.
Match Your Gear to the Trout You’re Catching
This may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s the start of all responsible catch-and-release fly fishing. If you’re fishing small water that holds small fish, by all means use a 3 weight rod and thin tippet. But if you’re fishing a larger river and casting to decent-sized fish, leave the small stream setup at the truck. Big fish and light gear don’t play well together – you’ll have a more prolonged fight and more stress on the fish.
Apply Pressure at the Right Times
Once you’ve got the right gear, playing a trout is all about applying pressure at the right times. It’s a simple rule: When the fish does something, you do nothing. When the fish does nothing, you do something. In other words, when the fish wants to run, let it run. Give it line, and don’t panic. When the fish stops running, you start stripping in line or reeling. Remember this rule, and you’ll land fish much more easily and efficiently.
Keep ‘Em in the Water – When You Can
If you can unhook your fly, take a quick photo, and release the fish without taking it out of the water, do it. It’s the best way to keep trout happy and healthy. Truth told, I don’t always do it. Sometimes your fly isn’t right in the corner of the trout’s mouth and you have to do a little hook finagling – and sometimes you want a photo holding a nice fish. Don’t stress if you have to remove a fish from the water, just make it as quick as possible.
Patient Release
When you’re ready to return the trout to its home, do so thoughtfully. Choose a good spot, ideally one with calm, oxygenated water. The edge of a riffle is perfect – it’s got enough water moving that there’s oxygen flowing, and the current is slow enough to give the fish a chance to regain its energy before moving off. Put one hand under the belly and one under the tail, and face the fish upstream. Once you feel a tail kick, it’s time to let go.
Stay Calm
This process can feel daunting at first – you’re trying to navigate an experience that’s inherently stressful for the fish. The good news is, the more you catch and release trout, the easier it becomes. Keep these tips in mind, and fish with the confidence that you’re treating trout the right way.