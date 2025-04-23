Fishing

Fly Fishing Extreme Weather During the Spring Can Be Your Best Day of Fishing

I had to choose between a warm bed and sleeping in, or a cold and wet day on the river. Short of lightning, here's why you should always choose the river.

Ken Baldwin

Bad weather can lead to good fishing and no crowds.
Bad weather can lead to good fishing and no crowds. / photo by Max Werkman

I had a choice to make. Go out in cold, miserable weather to fish for steelhead, or continue lying in a warm bed in my hotel room. It was early spring in Grand Rapids. When I booked the trip, I understood the weather could be poor, but snow and sleet weren't part of the deal. So I called guide, Capt. Max Werkman, to see what his thoughts were.

"Nope, we are going fishing," Max said, with zero hesitation. "There is an upside to this weather. The fish don't care, and the river will be empty of people." He wasn't wrong.

A lake run steelhead caught on a bad weather day, resting in a net before release.
The steelhead we caught on this day were stunningly beautiful in rich, dark colors. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Fly Fishing in Bad Weather Has Benefits

On one particular stretch of the river, Max's point was hammered home. We pulled up on a real nice section of the river, and slid the drift boat over to the bank to get out and wade. The stretch was close to seventy yards of river with a few shallow runs that dropped into some good-looking pools. "On most days, there would be around seven anglers here fishing this section," Max stressed. Most days it wasn't cold and miserable, so we had it all to ourselves.

The Fish Were Active

Swinging streamers through the deeper water, we caught three steelhead and lost a fourth. These were dark, colored up Great Lakes steelhead. They were quick to jump on an orange and yellow, sculpin-looking streamer that Max tied up. The takes were subtle, but once the fish felt the sting of the hook, they did their best to get downstream.

a fly angler is tying on a streamer to catch steelhead in bad weather.
Guide Capt. Max Werkman tying one of his custom streamers. / photo by Ken Baldwin

The Gear for Great Lakes Steelhead

These fish are healthy and strong. My best of the day was 10 lbs. I fished a 6/7-weight Spey rod and a 7-weight single-handed rod. We were using a 3 to 5-ips sinking line that got the streamer down to where the fish were.

Two spey reels with raindrops resting in a drift boat.
Snow turned to sleet turned to rain turned to a sunny day. A Hardy 1921 Wide Spool Perfect Fly Reel and the Sage Spey II reel. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Merino Wool and Technical Clothing

The MVPs of the day, though, were my technical clothes: Merino wool layers made from Nuyarn, and a good wading jacket. If you don't wear wool, you should. It keeps you warm, it breathes, it wicks sweat away from the body, it helps regulate body temps so you don't overheat, and it can be worn for days without smelling up the joint.

Cold Wind Can Ruin a Day

A good fly fishing wading jacket should allow you to keep fishing under harsh conditions. My Grundéns jacket kept my upper body dry and protected me from the wind. If you get wet and then get hit with cold wind, at best, you'll feel miserable; at worst, hypothermia can set in. Both will ruin a day on the water.

A fly angler hooked into a steelhead in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The steelhead were sitting in the deeper holes where we used a sinking fly line to reach them. / photo by Max Werkman

Catching Fish Is a Cure All

Three lessons came from this day. One - fish in bad weather (unless the bad weather includes lightning). Two - bad weather doesn't feel so bad if you have the right clothing. Three - catching fish takes the sting out of the cold. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

