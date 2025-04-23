Fly Fishing Extreme Weather During the Spring Can Be Your Best Day of Fishing
I had a choice to make. Go out in cold, miserable weather to fish for steelhead, or continue lying in a warm bed in my hotel room. It was early spring in Grand Rapids. When I booked the trip, I understood the weather could be poor, but snow and sleet weren't part of the deal. So I called guide, Capt. Max Werkman, to see what his thoughts were.
"Nope, we are going fishing," Max said, with zero hesitation. "There is an upside to this weather. The fish don't care, and the river will be empty of people." He wasn't wrong.
Fly Fishing in Bad Weather Has Benefits
On one particular stretch of the river, Max's point was hammered home. We pulled up on a real nice section of the river, and slid the drift boat over to the bank to get out and wade. The stretch was close to seventy yards of river with a few shallow runs that dropped into some good-looking pools. "On most days, there would be around seven anglers here fishing this section," Max stressed. Most days it wasn't cold and miserable, so we had it all to ourselves.
The Fish Were Active
Swinging streamers through the deeper water, we caught three steelhead and lost a fourth. These were dark, colored up Great Lakes steelhead. They were quick to jump on an orange and yellow, sculpin-looking streamer that Max tied up. The takes were subtle, but once the fish felt the sting of the hook, they did their best to get downstream.
The Gear for Great Lakes Steelhead
These fish are healthy and strong. My best of the day was 10 lbs. I fished a 6/7-weight Spey rod and a 7-weight single-handed rod. We were using a 3 to 5-ips sinking line that got the streamer down to where the fish were.
- Fly Rod: Sage Sonic - 7-weight
- Spey Rod: Redington Prospector 12'6" 6-weight
- Fly Reel: Sage Spey ll
- Fly Reel: Hardy 1921 Wide Spool 3 3/4"
Merino Wool and Technical Clothing
The MVPs of the day, though, were my technical clothes: Merino wool layers made from Nuyarn, and a good wading jacket. If you don't wear wool, you should. It keeps you warm, it breathes, it wicks sweat away from the body, it helps regulate body temps so you don't overheat, and it can be worn for days without smelling up the joint.
- Tech Clothing: KUIU PRO Merino 200 Zip-T Hoodie made with Nuyarn
- Nuyarn Basel Layer: WURU Tech Baselayer Long Sleeve 2.5
Cold Wind Can Ruin a Day
A good fly fishing wading jacket should allow you to keep fishing under harsh conditions. My Grundéns jacket kept my upper body dry and protected me from the wind. If you get wet and then get hit with cold wind, at best, you'll feel miserable; at worst, hypothermia can set in. Both will ruin a day on the water.
Catching Fish Is a Cure All
Three lessons came from this day. One - fish in bad weather (unless the bad weather includes lightning). Two - bad weather doesn't feel so bad if you have the right clothing. Three - catching fish takes the sting out of the cold. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover