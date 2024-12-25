Fly Fishing Eye Candy: Take a Small Break From the Holiday Gatherings
Ah, the holidays. That time of year when we gather with loved ones, share festive meals, and... listen with feigned interest to Uncle Jerry relive his high school football heroics. Let's be honest, sometimes the festive gatherings can be a bit much.
A Yearly Tradition
In between the liberal Aunt launching into another political rant, and the conservative Uncle offending everyone, your mother-in-law's passive-aggressive comments, and Dad comparing your "pursuing your dreams" to your brother's "real job." You need a small "sit down" breather.
Time Out For Fly Fishing
Here is my holiday offering of a time-out to indulge in some fishing and nature eye candy. Photos and a video that will give you a chance to bliss out and breathe.
Fly Fishing Bliss
Pour yourself a bourbon, step away from the fruitcake, find a quiet corner, and lose yourself in the world of fly fishing.
A Worthy Read
Also, take a moment to read this classic poem from Robert Traver's Testament Of a Fisherman. I'm sure you will find a bit of yourself in it.
Testament of a Fisherman
"I fish because I love to. Because I love the environs where trout are found, which are invariably beautiful, and hate the environs where crowds of people are found, which are invariably ugly. Because of all the television commercials, cocktail parties, and assorted social posturing I thus escape. Because in a world where most men seem to spend their lives doing what they hate, my fishing is at once an endless source of delight and an act of small rebellion. Because trout do not lie or cheat and cannot be bought or bribed or impressed by power, but respond only to quietude and humility and endless patience. Because I suspect that men are going this way for the last time and I for one don’t want to waste the trip. Because mercifully there are no telephones on trout waters. Because in the woods I can find solitude without loneliness. … And finally, not because I regard fishing as being so terribly important, but because I suspect that so many of the other concerns of men are equally unimportant and not nearly so much fun." — Robert Traver, Anatomy of a Fisherman
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Joyous Holidays, and your fish of a lifetime in the upcoming year. KB