Fly Fishing Eye Candy: Take a Small Break From the Holiday Gatherings

Here's a chance to slip out and take a small breather from the holiday get togethers. Find a moment for some fly fishing bliss with these photos and video.

Ken Baldwin

Old School Fish on an Old School Fly
Old School Fish on an Old School Fly / photo by Ken Baldwin

Ah, the holidays. That time of year when we gather with loved ones, share festive meals, and... listen with feigned interest to Uncle Jerry relive his high school football heroics. Let's be honest, sometimes the festive gatherings can be a bit much.

A closeup of the Ross Evolution FS Fly Reel and fly on a striped bass.
The Ross Evolution FS Fly Reel, near-nuff Clouser and a Striped Bass. / photo by Ken Baldwin

A Yearly Tradition

In between the liberal Aunt launching into another political rant, and the conservative Uncle offending everyone, your mother-in-law's passive-aggressive comments, and Dad comparing your "pursuing your dreams" to your brother's "real job." You need a small "sit down" breather.

A large Arctic Char being admired by a fly angler before release.
A large Arctic Char caught in Alaska / photo by Ken Baldwin

Time Out For Fly Fishing

Here is my holiday offering of a time-out to indulge in some fishing and nature eye candy. Photos and a video that will give you a chance to bliss out and breathe.

An Alaskan Brown Bear diving into a pool of Sockeye salmon.
Bobbing for apples / photo by Ken Baldwin
An Alaskan brown bear on the bank of a creek fishing for salmon.
The Master angler / photo by Ken Baldwin

Fly Fishing Bliss

Fly Fishing under a rainbow.
Over The Rainbow / photo by Ken Baldwin

Pour yourself a bourbon, step away from the fruitcake, find a quiet corner, and lose yourself in the world of fly fishing.

A fly angler focused on the fishing while a mama bear and her cub are feeding behind her.
Dialed in. / photo by Ken Baldwin

A Worthy Read

A brown trout laying in shallow water next to a Hardy fly reel and rod.
Brown Trout in Small Water / photo by Ken Baldwin

Also, take a moment to read this classic poem from Robert Traver's Testament Of a Fisherman. I'm sure you will find a bit of yourself in it.

Testament of a Fisherman

"I fish because I love to. Because I love the environs where trout are found, which are invariably beautiful, and hate the environs where crowds of people are found, which are invariably ugly. Because of all the television commercials, cocktail parties, and assorted social posturing I thus escape. Because in a world where most men seem to spend their lives doing what they hate, my fishing is at once an endless source of delight and an act of small rebellion. Because trout do not lie or cheat and cannot be bought or bribed or impressed by power, but respond only to quietude and humility and endless patience. Because I suspect that men are going this way for the last time and I for one don’t want to waste the trip. Because mercifully there are no telephones on trout waters. Because in the woods I can find solitude without loneliness. … And finally, not because I regard fishing as being so terribly important, but because I suspect that so many of the other concerns of men are equally unimportant and not nearly so much fun." — Robert Traver, Anatomy of a Fisherman

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Joyous Holidays, and your fish of a lifetime in the upcoming year. KB

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin's career in fishing and the outdoors started twenty-two years ago. For twenty of those years he guided anglers in remote Alaska. Along with his work as a guide, he created a TV show called Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports, worked on the nature documentary Our Planet 2, for Netflix, specialized in photographing the Alaskan brown bear, and has published his photographs and writing in several magazines. Ken Baldwin is a graduate from the University of Washington.

