Fly Fishing for Hidden Gems | Great Lakes Northwoods Brown Trout
Yes, wild browns – they aren’t native to the United States, but brown trout reproduce naturally and form self-sustaining populations in many American rivers and streams. When you think of fishing the Great Lakes region, other freshwater species likely come to mind: smallmouth, walleye, pike, and lake-run steelhead. But there’s some seriously good brown trout fishing too.
How They Got There
Brown trout were introduced to the Great Lakes Northwoods in the late 1800s. Shortly after, the first populations were stocked in and around Lake Michigan – they spread throughout the region and established a foothold that’s held strong ever since. Today, these fish are thriving in the cold, clear waters that get significantly less fishing pressure than big-name fisheries in other parts of the country.
How to Approach Them – Carefully!
Brown trout are notoriously cautious fish, and they’re no different in the Northwoods. Many of the trout rivers and streams in the region are spring-fed, meaning that their waters are crystal-clear – think about the precision required to catch brown trout elsewhere, and take it a step further. These fish are most active in low-light conditions, so your best bet is to fish early morning and evening – but be aware that these conditions make it tough to control your shadow.
What They’ll Eat
Depending on the time of year you’re fishing, you’ll want to set up your fly box a little differently. In the spring, nymphs like a Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tail will work great, imitating the subsurface insects coming to life after the winter months. In the summer, you’ll get into dry fly territory – they’ll be keyed in on mayflies and caddis, so stock up on Adams patterns and several sizes of Elk Hair Caddis flies. For fall and winter fishing, it’s all about streamers: colder water temps prompt trout to search for protein-rich meals, so tie on a Woolly Bugger or a similar small-fish imitation.
Appreciate the Solitude
One of the best parts of fly fishing the Great Lakes region is the peace and quiet it offers. I could name several of my favorite Northwoods streams (don’t worry, I won’t), and they wouldn’t come close to getting the pressure that many trout rivers in the Rockies receive each and every year. Stock up on a handful of season-appropriate flies, let loved ones know you’ll likely be lacking cell service, and enjoy the criminally underrated trout fishing of the Upper Midwest.