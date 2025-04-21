Fishing

Fly Fishing for Hidden Gems | Great Lakes Northwoods Brown Trout

Chasing wild browns in one of the most slept on trout fishing regions in the country. 

Jasper Taback

A small stream Northwoods brown trout.
A small stream Northwoods brown trout. / Photo by Jasper Taback

Yes, wild browns – they aren’t native to the United States, but brown trout reproduce naturally and form self-sustaining populations in many American rivers and streams. When you think of fishing the Great Lakes region, other freshwater species likely come to mind: smallmouth, walleye, pike, and lake-run steelhead. But there’s some seriously good brown trout fishing too. 

How They Got There

Brown trout were introduced to the Great Lakes Northwoods in the late 1800s. Shortly after, the first populations were stocked in and around Lake Michigan – they spread throughout the region and established a foothold that’s held strong ever since. Today, these fish are thriving in the cold, clear waters that get significantly less fishing pressure than big-name fisheries in other parts of the country. 

How to Approach Them – Carefully!

Brown trout are notoriously cautious fish, and they’re no different in the Northwoods. Many of the trout rivers and streams in the region are spring-fed, meaning that their waters are crystal-clear – think about the precision required to catch brown trout elsewhere, and take it a step further. These fish are most active in low-light conditions, so your best bet is to fish early morning and evening – but be aware that these conditions make it tough to control your shadow. 

What They’ll Eat

Depending on the time of year you’re fishing, you’ll want to set up your fly box a little differently. In the spring, nymphs like a Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tail will work great, imitating the subsurface insects coming to life after the winter months. In the summer, you’ll get into dry fly territory – they’ll be keyed in on mayflies and caddis, so stock up on Adams patterns and several sizes of Elk Hair Caddis flies. For fall and winter fishing, it’s all about streamers: colder water temps prompt trout to search for protein-rich meals, so tie on a Woolly Bugger or a similar small-fish imitation. 

Appreciate the Solitude

One of the best parts of fly fishing the Great Lakes region is the peace and quiet it offers. I could name several of my favorite Northwoods streams (don’t worry, I won’t), and they wouldn’t come close to getting the pressure that many trout rivers in the Rockies receive each and every year. Stock up on a handful of season-appropriate flies, let loved ones know you’ll likely be lacking cell service, and enjoy the criminally underrated trout fishing of the Upper Midwest.  

feed

Published
Jasper Taback
JASPER TABACK

Jasper Taback began his outdoor career in the mountains of northern Colorado, where a short stint guiding anglers on trout streams evolved into a budding career writing about all things fly fishing. He has published more than forty articles in AnyCreek’s Outdoor Academy, highlighting the top fishing guides and destinations across the globe. An avid angler in the warm months, he spends his winters skiing and hunting waterfowl. Jasper is a graduate of Pomona College in Southern California.

Home/Fly Fishing