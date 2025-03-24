Fly Fishing Lessons | Old School Wisdom To Make You a Better Fly Angler
Somewhere along my fly fishing journey, I learned a lesson that has always stayed with me. I may have read it way back in the day in an Outdoor Life magazine or a collection of fly fishing stories, or maybe I picked it up along the way while listening to the old fly anglers talk. Wherever this bit of wisdom came from, I instantly knew it had a lot of truth.
Fly Fishing Wisdom
The sound advice goes something like this: When you first approach a piece of water don't walk right up to the water's edge and begin casting. Instead, walk slowly and deliberately and stay back from the water about 20 feet.
Why twenty feet? When you walk into the space where you are about to fish, a lot was going on before you showed up. Birds, bugs, animals, fish, and nature in general were doing their thing, living like no one was there because no one WAS there. Then you showed up, and everything either froze or went into hiding. "Oh no, a human is here!" a creature signals, and flash! Everything stopped.
A Trout’s Survival Depends on Its Awareness
You may think, "The birds and animals may have done that, but the fish doesn't know I'm here." Yes, they do. They can feel the vibrations of your footsteps as you approach the water. They can see movement on shore, feel (lateral lines) when frogs jump in the water out of danger, and see birds suddenly fly off. In nature, it's all a domino effect.
Or Take a Drink From Your Water Bottle
You've entered the picture, and now all the living things are on alert. What can you do? This is where the lesson I was taught so many years ago comes in. You can do what the old man in the story did. He pulled out a pipe—by pipe, I'm referring to a tobacco pipe—filled it up to the top of the bowl, and proceeded to quietly find a log or rock to sit on and smoke.
Peace and Quiet at the Watering Hole
Have you ever seen nature shows where Zebras and Lions hang out around the same watering hole? The lions are relaxing in the sun, minding their own business, while the Zebras drink water and hang out. The lions aren't giving off danger vibes, so the Zebras know they are not in hunting mode.
The Hills Have Eyes
The "old angler" knows that he has eyes on him even though he can't see the animals. The animals are still around and hiding, so the angler moves slowly and stays calm with no sudden movements. In the time it takes to smoke one full bowl of his pipe, around 15-20 minutes, the place will have relaxed and come back to life. The angler is not giving off "danger" cues, and just like the Zebras, the animals at this watering hole can sense this.
In those 20 minutes, the angler watches the water for signs: bug life, other critters, current, seams, food trails in the water, anything that can be used as a clue. The water returns to life, and fish will resume feeding if they were already feeding. The angler sits and watches, and he will learn about this stretch of water he is about to fish. The hardest part is sitting still for 20 minutes.
Stay Back and Make a Few Cast
The last bit of wisdom I remember from the story. After 20 minutes, don't walk up to the water's edge or wade into the river. Make a few casts to the water you will be standing in from as far off as possible. There may be fish right there near the shore or where you will be wading. Give it a few casts to check it out.
Testament of a Fisherman
"Because trout do not lie or cheat and cannot be bought or bribed, or impressed by power, but respond only to quietude and humility, and endless patience." — Robert Traver, Anatomy of a Fisherman
This lesson has stuck with me for more than 30 years. I don't remember the source, but I do remember it feeling right the first time I was exposed to it. Over the years, it has proven to be true, and if you look through my gear bag, somewhere tucked away inside you will find a pipe and a pouch full of tobacco. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover